Jessie J Sends Encouraging Message After Breakup With Channing Tatum

The news of Jessie J and Channing Tatum's break-up broke the hearts of many of their fans. One could only imagine how they must be feeling.

The year is almost coming to a close and so is the chapter of a well-admired love story. Tatum and Jessie J have confirmed through their representatives that they have indeed decided to part ways. It was good while it lasted and all the social media posts they made say it all.

However, as the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end and so is this relationship.

A few days before the holidays of 2019, Channing and Jessie J broke up. And while it seems as if Channing has gone through it all easy, Jessie J seems to be still processing everything.

Who could blame her? She has put her heart and soul into loving someone, and the season is not helping her move on that fast, too. How could one get over a breakup during a season when everyone spreads nothing short of love and cheers?

Words of Wisdom

At a time when nothing seems to go right, Jessie J finds herself sending positive messages in social media. In fact, she has tried to reach out to her followers to remind them how much they are loved. And although some of them may be struggling at this time, the singer sent them a message saying how much they are loved -- no matter how much it hurts.

The "Flashlight" singer used her Instagram account to remind her fans that things may not be okay right now, but they will eventually be fine. A reminder that "you are loved no matter what" from someone who is going through a heartbreak is just pure love.

The heartfelt post from the Jessie J surely brought tears to the eyes.

The singer sends out all the love she could give to those who need it the most. Jessie J could only hope that it would be a strong reminder of how much each one is needed.

In her post, the "Domino" artist remained hopeful that she and all the others who are struggling will be happy again. She said it was important for people to honor their pain so that they know when they are able to get past it.

All these positive messages from Jessie J is part of her advocacy to help prevent suicide and spread awareness. A simple reminder for everyone who is struggling that help is available.

The Break-up

According to the source of PEOPLE, the Channing Tatum and Jessie J split was a mutual decision. It was a bad case of "wrong timing" for the two former love birds. Each had their own personal plans and their schedules were impossible to meet.

The source added that Channing is focused on his career and on spending more time with his daughter. His job requires him to travel a lot in the coming months, which is why he is trying to spend as much time as he can with his daughter.

Jessie J, on the other hand, is spending a lot of time in London, as she may be working on a new album. In an interview, the singer-songwriter revealed that when she and Channing were photographed together for the first time, they were still trying to get to know each other. It added pressure on the relationship.

People have their own expectations from them and that may have had a heavy toll on what they could have been.

Theirs was not a messy break-up. There is no exchange of negative commentary from either party. And although the source of PEOPLE said that the two have chosen to remain, friends, their fans could not help but wish there was more.

Maybe in time, when the universe conspires, the two will be back in each other's arms, loving and being loved.

