IG Official! Fashon Guru Stacy London Reveals 'First Serious Relationship With a Woman'

Fashion maven Stacy London found an interesting way to welcome both New Year and someone special in her life.

Before 2019 ended, Stacy -- who previously worked as a co-host in the reality TV show "What Not To Wear" -- surprised her 300,000 followers with an announcement that she is in love with a woman for the past year.

The 50-year-old fashion consultant formerly stormed the headlines with her engagement with Manhattan Institute for Policy Research's editorial director Mark Riebling back in 2003. After a year, they called it quits and broke off the engagement. Since then, Stacy remained unmarried and has no children.

London dated men numerous times in the past, so her recent announcement came as a pleasant surprise to her fans.

Who's The Lucky Woman?

According to the magazine editor, she faced difficulties in the past 12 months after she helped herself to continue coping with grief over his father, Herbert London, who died in Nov. 2018.

Stacy also went through unforeseen health problems in the past years after she received spinal fusion surgery to fix her chronic back problem and underwent rehabilitation to fully let her body heal.

Despite all these downs in her life, Stacy took the chance to acknowledge her partner and introduce her in public.

On Dec. 31, Stacy took to her Instagram account and introduced musician Cat Yezbak, the source of her "incredible joy" since a year ago. She referred to their relationship as her "first serious relationship with a woman."

"So I used to date men. Now I date her. That's it. That's all I have to say. Happy New Year to each and every one of you," Stracy wrote on Instagram.

Although she never disclosed her relationship in public in her desire to keep her private life private, Stacy said that her friends and family has already met Cat and has approved everything that is going on between them.

In the same Instagram post, she assured her now-girlfriend that she will never hide her out of shame despite not parading her on social media like other couples do.



Stacy's Advice to the LGBT Community

The former Access Hollywood fashion reporter also took the chance to leave a special message for people like her in the community.

While she described herself as "a privileged white woman who is 50" and can have a same-sex relationship that has "very few repercussions," she expressed her support to countless others like her who has not other loved ones they can lean on.

"Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere," London wrote.

Stacy then described her girlfriend as "beautiful, sexy, kind soul" to whom she is very in love with.

"I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do openly and proudly and EASILY," she went on before wishing her followers a happy new year.

