REPORT: Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3' Is in The Works!

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Ryan Reynolds confirmed something good about "Deadpool 3."

Fox started building Deadpool's character in the 2000s and only granted the standalone movie in 2016. During its release, "Deadpool" became the ninth highest-grossing film of the year after it broke numerous records -- including highest-earning X-Men film and R-rated film before "Deadpool 2" broke it again.

The two Deadpool films made it to the list of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever produced. The first movie claimed over $782 million sales worldwide while the 2018 sequel earned $785 million.

Under Fox, the film's two installments reached more success than what they expected. But the fans got disappointed about the possibility of the film undergoing major changes after Disney acquired Fox this year.

Disney, Fox Merging -- Not a Good Idea?

In March 20, 2019, Disney officially purchased $71.3 billion worth of assets from the 21st Century Fox -- the brain behind the success of "Deadpool."

The aforementioned moment was one of the biggest media mergers in history.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in 2018 that acquiring 21st Century Fox will significantly increase the opportunity for them to release high-profile franchises.

"The acquisition of this stellar collection of businesses from 21st Century Fox reflects the increasing consumer demand for a rich diversity of entertainment experiences that are more compelling, accessible and convenient than ever before," Iger proudly stated.

Meanwhile, 21st Century Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch said the company is extremely proud of all that it has built at the studio. He also disclosed that the consolidation of the two of the biggest studios "will unlock more value for the shareholders" since Disney has established its name to provide more dynamic entertainment means.

It may truly be good news for Disney, as it successfully expanded its business through a high-profile empire. But aside from the threat of expected layoffs after the deal, the possible dark changes for "Deadpool" were also high due to the unexpected merger.

Ryan Reynolds' Good News

In an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds revealed details about the third installment of the film and confirmed that instead of Disney, Marvel Studios will take over the development of the movie.

"We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden," Reynolds stated. "It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."

The statement erased the fans' worries about "Deadpool" being "Disneyfied" and changing its R rating from something if it would be created under Disney.

Disney CEO Bob Iger previously assured that Deadpool films could remain R-rated at Disney. However, fans still wanted it to be under Marvel to give justice to its first two installments, at least.

Moreover, it remains unclear if David Leitch (Deadpool 2) or Tim Miller (Deadpool) will be directing "Deadpool 3" to help Marvel Studios.

There is no release date yet, but the movie is expected to land in 2021 and cast Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot.

