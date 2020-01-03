Who says the New Year is all about fireworks and firecrackers? Well, the first day of the year could also be a day for dropping explosive truth bombs from past relationships. Just like what Hailee Steinfeld did as she releases her new single called "Wrong Direction."

Even before the release of her new single, fans are already speculating that the 23-year-old singer's new song could be a diss track for her ex-boyfriend, Niall Horan. Judging from the title alone, fans are convinced that it is Hailee's lowkey swipe on her boyfriend for one year -- who is also a former member of the band One Direction.

The minute the new song became available online, everybody got shook as it seems like the "Pitch Perfect" star just accused Niall of cheating. Could this be the reason why they called it quits?

"I wrote this song at a low point in my life when I realized I had spent over a year falling in a direction so far from who I was," Hailee said in a statement about her new song.

Hailee started her new single with: "I don't hate you. No, I couldn't if I wanted to."

But the juicier part of the song was when Hailee sang the pre-chorus part, which lyrics read: "Couldn't even see you through the smoke. Lookin' back, I probably should have known. But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone."

Whoa! That. Was. Huge.

Although Hailee did not mention Niall's name on the song and she did not also confirm or deny the "Slow Hands" singer's association with the song, fans are convinced that this is about her relationship with Niall, whose breakup reason remains a mystery.

Hailee and Niall became an item when they were first spotted watching Hamilton together in London's West End back in January 2018. Both of them did not really confirm dating each other, but paparazzi shots of them having some PDA in August 2018 and some of their Instagram posts about each other say otherwise.

By the end of the year, fans noticed that the couple started unfollowing each other on social media. On top of that, they also noticed that Niall did not post any birthday greeting for Hailee's birthday, something that he did romantically back in 2017.

Listen to Hailee's Wrong Direction, feel the lyrics, and try reading between the lines:



While fans are in total meltdown about Hailee's new song and so convinced that it is a direct shade on Niall, it looks like the 26-year-old singer is not really giving a fuss about it.

A source told Metro that Niall is "not losing sleep over Hailee's upcoming single."

"He knows the name of the game when it comes to music, and these type of songs will happen from time to time, he'll likely do it in the future himself,' the source said.

The source added that Niall is cool with these types of songs and understood whatever Hailee needs to do with her career, even if it means receiving all the bashing.

