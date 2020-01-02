REPORT: Prince Andrew Begs Jeffrey Epstein's Partner to Defend Him, Gets Rejected

Prince Andrew finds himself in hot water amidst the new evidence that his accuser is hoping to unveil when the court allows it. However, in his desire to clear his name, the royal tried to talk to the alleged "madam" of the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, to publicly defend his name.

Nonetheless, sources of The Telegraph claim that she refused to do it.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex girlfriend and former business partner, is the only other person who was present at the time when Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed to have been forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was only 17 years old.

A picture of the Prince and Virginia surfaced and the only other person who was in the photo with them was Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew has already categorically denied accusations, saying that he has never met his accuser at all.

The Royal Pleading

According to the source of the New York Post, the royal prince asked Ghislaine to publicly defend him. The two have been known to stand by each other amidst all the controversies surrounding their friendship and their association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Unfortunately for the Duke of York, Ghislaine thought that it would do her no good if she defended Prince Andrew from all the accusations. The source said that it is not in her best interest to speak on behalf of the royal.

This rejection for help is what brought Prince Andrew to the disastrous interview that put him deeper into the hot water. Not only has it opened doors for criticism, but it has pushed the York patriarch farther away from his family. The criticism has also led him to step down from his royal duties.

Although the goal of the interview with BBC was to clarify his name, the lack of empathy towards the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and the lack of regret over his friendship with the convicted sex offender has pushed Prince Andrew further down to the pits of embarrassment.

Maxwell has been in hiding since the news of the suicide in prison of the disgraced financier came out in August. Epstein was awaiting his trial of sex trafficking charges.

It was claimed on Thursday that Maxwell is under the protection of a network of friends and family all over the world.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell has always been known as the "partner in crime" of Jeffrey Epstein. So when he decided to take his own life while in prison, everyone turned their heads on her.

Every person who wanted to get answers for their questions concerning Epstein wanted to talk to Ghislaine. Although she has not been seen in public, sources say that British socialite has been helping with the on-going investigation into the crimes of Epstein.

Recently, Ghislaine wrote a letter to a judge in New York to urge him not to unseal a new pack of documents with depositions from 29 people, including a number of new witnesses that will help strengthen the case of Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Prince Andrew.

Maxwell has last been seen in Buckingham Palace in June, listed as a guest of the Duke of York. The meeting took place two weeks after the prosecutors decided to open up the case of Epstein.

After the meeting, Maxwell took part in a four-day charity motoring from London to Monte Carlo. This was believed to be the last time she was seen in Britain.

The Buckingham Palace has declined to give a comment on the claim that the Duke of York begged Maxwell to clear his name. They have not issued an official statement to address the issue too.

