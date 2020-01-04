How David Foster Gave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Huge Assist For Canadian Vacation -- REVEALED!

David Foster brought more peace to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after he personally arranged the mansion where the family-of-three spent their holidays at.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, flew to the U.S to celebrate Thanksgiving with Markle's mother Doria Ragland on Nov. 28, the palace confirmed that the Sussexes flew to Canada where they continued enjoying their break.

The announcement stated, "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

Their chosen accommodation in Canada surprised the royal watchers, as the DailyMail reported that the family stayed in a $14.1 million worth of waterfront mansion in Canada. The gated mansion has eight bedrooms and lines across Vancouver Island's two beaches.

Apparently, however, the guest house was arranged by the people close to their lives.

David Foster On The Go!

The owner of the $14.1 million mansion was the multi-millionaire friend of David Foster.

According to the 69-year-old music producer, his wife Katharine McPhee is Meghan's friend, and she asked him to arrange the Sussexes to their getaway space.

Foster added that Katharine learned that Prince Harry and Meghan were looking for a peaceful place where they could spend their first Christmas holiday with their son Archie.

In his interview with DailyMail, Foster said, "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crowns. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment."

David successful made a connection to reserve the mansion, but he chose not to disclose who the owner is.

Moreover, Foster stated how it would be a magical stay for the royals, as he also experienced staying in the waterfront mansion before. He mentioned that the place also inspired him to expand the "David Foster Foundation" years ago into a multi-million dollar body.

"It was life-changing for our foundation," David told DailyMail.com. "We had $149,000, now we're at $34 million and going to $50 million from an endowment. It was a magical stay and a real turnaround."

How Did Katharine, Meghan Met?

Their friendship started when Katharine attended Immaculate Heart Middle School in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her older sister went to its companion high school along with Meghan.

"Katharine went to school with Meghan and her sister went to school with Meghan," Foster said. "We actually met Meghan and Harry at D-Day in London maybe a year ago. Immediately we were drawn to them like everybody is, and I was just happy to help."

The songwriter reportedly witnessed how the family-of-three had a great rest in the mansion as they start to "balance" their commitment to their royal duties and their family.

In addition, even Katharine proved that they were former school friends by posting a picture on Instagram alongside the caption: "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT."

