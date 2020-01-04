New Year, New Baby! Cameron Diaz Announces Welcomes First Baby Girl With Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed the New Year with the newest member of their family.

Cameron and Benji have been keeping their relationship out of the public's eyes as much as possible since they got linked in May 2014. However, they made an exemption this time with the announcment of the arrival of their duaghter.

New Year, New Parents, New Baby

A few days after they celebrated their fifth New Year as a married couple, both Cameron and Benji took the news to Instagram and told their followers that the actress gave birth to their first child.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," their note read. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

The new mother also said that they want to protect Raddix Madden's privacy, so they will not be posting any updates about their baby anytime soon again. However, Cameron emphasized that they are overjoyed to share the news

Cameron and Benji's desire to finally bear a child started to become the talk of the town when a source told PEOPLE in Feb. 2016 that Cameron been itching to expand her brood.

"She has settled in, settled down and wants to have a family," the source stated. "She is doing everything she can to enjoy this time in her life. She is feeling fulfilled and wants to be a mom."

Living a Private Life

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madded held their engagement party before Christmas 2014 before they got married in Jan. 2015 at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

They may have been low-key that they seldom make it to the headlines, but Instagram became their voice to help them express their love for each other.

In Aug. 2017, the 40-year-old "Good Charlotte" band member posted a sweet tribute for his wife in the celebration of her birthday.

Before the sweet birthday greeting post, the "Charlie's Angels" actress told InStyle magazine in June 2017 how Benji is her partner in life and everything.

"Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work," the 47-year-old actress stated. "You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

