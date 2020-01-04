Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Give Victoria Couple a Surprise of a Lifetime With This!

Surprises really happen during unexpected moments. Who would have thought that a simple celebration of January 1st can be more amazing than ever?

A young couple from Victoria is out to have fun during the New Year's Day. However, their supposedly simple picnic and hike turned into a surprise of a lifetime.

The lovers, Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz, had just finished their meal in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park when they decided to take some photos of themselves using a selfie stick to include the beauty of the natural scenery.

"We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us," said Kantorowicz, who happens to be a producer for CTV News

On that Wednesday afternoon, the couple was checking the pictures they had just taken when a woman from the group suddenly moved towards them. The said woman then asked the couple is they need some help

"We said sure. I didn't see who she was at that time," Kantorowicz said.

Kantorowicz, on the other hand, spotted one member of the group that looks familiar. It's Abigail Spencer, a known actress from a TV show "Suits."

All of a sudden, Kantorowicz realized that the woman who approached them was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Kantorowicz froze up and noticed Prince Harry was also standing there. Kantorowicz said: "I kept looking back and forth like, Is this actually happening?"

The Duchess of Sussex took three pictures of the lucky couple before the royals left with a beagle and a black dog. Markle handed back the phone and greeted the couple a "Happy New Year!"

The Victoria woman replied, "Thanks and Happy New Year!"

The couple was so shocked about what happened that they bursted into laughter and said, "'Did that just happen?' I still can't believe it. It feels like a dream."

The couple appreciated Markle for being so friendly during that very moment. The Duchess of Sussex really took the time to stop and assist them. The Victoria couple was so happy and hopes the royals enjoy their family trip to the place, too.

"We really appreciated that she stopped to take a photo for us. We would not have recognized them had they not approached us," Kantorowicz said.

The Victoria couple does not want to make it a big deal, but they both called their mothers because of excitement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted hiking at Horth Hill over the holidays. Even before Christmas, the people residing in Vancouver Island have encountered the royal couple on the trails in the area.

Many people want to meet the duke and duchess, especially when some of their colleagues happened to bump into the royals at nearby areas.

Horth Hill Park seems to be more crowded when the exciting news came out. Given that the island is already a nice spot, the royal visit reinforces the place to its own residents.

