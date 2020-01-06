Why Hailey Baldwin Thinks The Internet Is a 'Breeding Ground For Cruelty'

The world has been so harsh towards Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, but she is choosing to finally speak for herself this year.

Since she married Justin Bieber in Sept. 2018 (and holding another one in 2019), the 23-year-old American model has been receiving tons of hates messages from social media trolls, most especially from several Selena Gomez fans who did not approve her relationship with J-Biebs.

But this 2020, Baldwin began her new year with some words of love and camaraderie from her heart.

Hailey Wants to Connect More

Bieber's wife expressed her feelings on Instagram and revealed how the comments made by most people online affect her in every way. Hailey also took the chance to hope for "better connections" with everyone this year.

"Because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don't see my heart and see me for who I am," Hailey Baldwin started.

In addition, Hailey referred to social networking sites as "breeding ground for cruelty" since the users stay in the platforms prioritizing hatred first before they could even start to establish good relationships with other people.

According to Hailey, all the hate comments people throw online damage everything that could have been beautiful.

"It hurts to be torn apart on the internet," she went on before she added how being compared and how people make assumptions hurt her as a human being.

However, it was not the first time Baldwin decided to stand up and speak about the negative effects that "fame" can bring.

In an interview with ES Magazine back in 2016, she opened up on how her generation has "a lot of eyes on them" and how they all struggle with insecurities.

Hailey bravely added: "It's not the best feeling in the world. It comes with the job, so you just have to accept it and move on."

Hailey Got Grilled

Last year, Selena released her most-awaited single "Lose You to Love Me" and fans created a drama out of it.

A few hours after the release of the song, fans decoded the lyrics and speculated that the song was created for Gomez's ex-boyfriend and "Beauty and a Beat" singer Justin Bieber.

"Lose You to Love" was being referred to as a song used by Gomez to throw shade at Bieber. A few moments after its release, Bieber's wife posted a screenshot of Summer Walker's song "I'll Kill You" on her Instagram Story.

Fans interpreted it as a warning to Gomez. Of course, it did not make the fans of the "Hands to Myself" hitmaker happy, and they were completely outraged by the apparent threat made by Baldwin.

Netizens started calling out both Bieber and her wife. Some fans commented Gomez's song title on Bieber's Instagram account and posted statements like "Goodbye, you are canceled!"

In response to the accusations made against her, Hailey Baldwin pleaded fans to stop and claimed that all the accusations are "complete BS."

"Please stop with this nonsense. There is no 'response.' This is complete BS," Baldwin wrote in a now-deleted comment, per Just Jared's page.

Moreover, to stop the rage of the Selena's fans, Baldwin turned off commenting on her Instagram page.

