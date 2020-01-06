Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TRYING HARD To Be a 'Cool' Power Couple?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-week break from their royal duties contributed a lot in their new plans, including their intention to show that they can be the power couple of the royal family.

The Sussexes unquestionably regained their energies and spirits after they spent time with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in the U.S over the Thanksgiving week before traveling to Canada where they spent their first New Year with their son, Archie.

Despite stepping back from the royal watchers temporarily, they spared some time to do their duties in pursuit of improving their image to the monarchy and the royal watchers.

The Christmas Card Proved

A few days before Christmas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2019 Holiday Card that featured the family-of-three.

The card appeared to be the usual royal greetings they always deliver every year. But it turned out that the royal couple has a subtle message they wanted to tell the world about.

In an exclusive one-on-one conversation with The Sun's Fabulous Digital, body language expert Judi James analyzed the whole Christmas card and stated that Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to "look cool, stylish, and different" while promoting a more environmentally friendly way to send out greetings.

James added: "this spontaneous-looking pose looks like something from a fashion magazine interview with an A-list power couple."

No hard copies were reportedly sent out in line with the "Save The Earth" slogan that the Sussexes want to promote.

With this gesture showed by the Sussexes, it is obvious that they took the chance to improve their public image during the holiday season, and they succeeded.

Sussexes Still Working While On Break

Aside from the low-key way to "look cool," Prince Harry and Meghan also dedicated their hearts to serve their charities even when they were already off their duties.

Through the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Markle's patronage, she released a statement on how colleges and universities play important roles in this world. The Duchess of Sussex also emphasized how it can be beneficial to people notwithstanding their gender, race and socioeconomic background.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry sent a video message and presented it at Oslo RevCon. The Duke of Sussex spoke about the projects started by his late mother, Princess Diana, and how he is doing anything to continue her works.

He focused on delivering an inspiring message regarding how some parts of this world can be dangerous landmines. But thanks to Princess Diana, an active landmine field before turned into a healthy community today.

When they come back from their break, the two are expected to start their separate charitable foundation, the "Sussex Royal", after they decided to split from the joint charity with Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2019.

The Most Powerful Thing the Sussexes Did Yet

Before their long-awaited break, Prince Harry and Meghan continued her battle with U.K. tabloids, dropping more damaging bombs to their detractors through some newly released court claims.

Through her lawyers, Markle filed new legal documents that voluminously detailed the libelous acts of U.K. tabloids.

In 2019, they also began taking legal action against the aforementioned publication for breaching the Data Privacy Act of 2018 (or the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe). New allegations against the U.K's biggest mid-market newspaper publication included breach of copyright, misapplication of private information, and another count of data privacy felonies.

With these things they independently did in the past years, royal watchers are sure that the Sussexes will be crowned as the "coolest" power couple soon.

