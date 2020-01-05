Tom Hanks Questions Himself Ahead of Receiving Special Golden Globes Citation

Tom Hanks have found himself asking if he did his work well enough to be able to touch the lives of people on a personal level.

Whenever people hear the name Tom Hanks, there is no denying that he is one of those names that have truly made his mark in Hollywood. The years that he has spent honing his craft and sharing his talent in acting has touched the lives of many. And in the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, Hanks will be honored for the career that he has made in Hollywood.

The 63-year old artist is set to receive the "Cecile B. DeMille" award. This award is given to chosen artists to celebrate their "outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment."

This prestigious honor was named after the first person to ever receive it, Cecile B. DeMille. DeMille was the director of "The Kings of Kings," "The Ten Commandments" and "The Greatest Show On Earth."

A Sit-Down With Tom Hanks

Ahead of the awarding on Sunday, Hanks sat down with Savannah Guthrie of Today. They talked about his acting career and his reflections on his contributions to the entertainment industry since he began.

Hanks reflected on the undeniable power that came with his entertainment career. "I had to ask myself if I did the work so well that touched people's lives on a personal level," the actor said, wondering if the films he made were exactly the ones that people needed to make themselves feel better about who they were at that time.

The two-time Oscar winner and seven-time Emmy winner were also nominated for this year's Golden Globes for best-supporting actor for his portrayal of the character of Mister Rogers in "The Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood."

Hanks has made remarkable films like "Big," "Forrest Gump," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Cast Away." There are only two actors in the history of the Oscars that have won two back-to-back best actor awards, and Tom Hanks was one of them. He won his first in 1994 for his role in "Philadelphia" and his second in 1995 for his role in "Forrest Gump."

Special Citation

To many of his fans, Tom Hanks is the kind of actor that will make anyone fall for his character. He played them so well that they turned out to be characters to remember. It is for this that The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its decision in September of 2019 to award Hanks of the special citation.

For more than three decades, Hanks has captivated the audience with his rich portrayal of characters that everyone has grown to love. In a statement, Lorenzo Soria, the president of the organization said, "his compelling portrayal in the silver screen is equally so behind the camera as a producer, writer, and director."

After the awarding on Sunday night, Hanks is among the luminaries to receive the prestigious citation. He joins a list that includes George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep to name a few.

