Pregnant Michelle Williams Advocates For Abortion In Golden Globes Speech

Michelle Williams delivered a powerful message in her Golden Globes speech, and it brought her good friend Busy Philipps and everyone else in tears.

In her speech during the Golden Globes 2020 awards night, the pregnant Williams opened up about women's rights. In particular, she spoke of abortion and women's right to choose when to get pregnant and who to get pregnant with.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, Williams won the best actress award in a limited series or TV Movie for the role she played in "Fosse/Verdon." In her acceptance speech, the actress admitted that she would not be where she is today if she had not had the freedom to choose what to do with her body. The freedom she experienced allowed her to be in control of what would happen to her body.

Living a Good Life

Williams opened up about living a good life. She said she has tried her best to live her life in her own making. She does not want it to simply be a series of events that happened to her. Instead, the "Blue Valentine" actress said she has tried to live a life where she could take a step back and look at it.

Williams wanted to recognize that there is her handwriting all over it.

Indeed, the woman that Michelle Williams is today is a product of the choices that she has made in the past. In fact, she was quoted in the past to have said that she has thought of quitting acting several times, as she wanted to be a sous chef or write love letters for a living. And yet, Williams went on taking her career to new heights.

She started her career by playing the role of Jen Lindley in the television show, "Dawson's Creek." Williams has come a long way from there, having her first real success in 2005 when she starred in "Brokeback Mountain." It landed her an Academy Award nomination.

Williams is already a mother to her daughter Matilda with the late Australian actor, Heath Ledger.

"Sometimes I can be scrawling and life can be messy. Sometimes, it can be careful and precise. But I want to make sure that I carved everything with my own hands," Williams said.

Women's Rights

The "My Week With Marilyn" actress then emphasized that she would not have been able to do it without employing a woman's right to choose. The actors clapped and cheered at the empowering words of Michelle.

"To choose to have children and with whom should be a woman's right," she said.

This statement brought her best friend Busy Philipps to tears. The actress had an abortion when she was only 15 after being a victim of rape. Upon hearing the powerful words, Busy became emotional and broke down in tears while seated next to Thomas Kail, Michelle Williams' fiance and baby daddy.

Though the two have remained quiet about their relationship, the "Hamilton" director was there in the Golden Globes to show utmost support to her leading lady. Williams used her popularity to push for women's rights. And if someone of her stance could make a difference happen, then a collective voice to push for that advocacy could make the change.

