[WATCH] Jason Momoa Goes Viral After Stripping Down to Tank Top at Golden Globes

Holywood award nights does not only mean giving recognition to talented artists but also a time to watch out for every celebrity red-carpet look. Black tie, ball gown, evening dress, this is where they set the trend, and true fashion enthusiasts can consider it as heaven.

The 2020 Golden Globes is not an exemption. Last Sunday night, fans witnessed the brightest stars walk down the red carpet in their designer gown and suits. However, what really caught people's eye are some arms, biceps and thick muscles, thanks to the Aquaman hunk himself.

Earlier, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes wearing a green Tom Ford Jacket paired with black Valentino pants, a watch, and Cartier brooch. Being his extraordinary self, the 40-year-old actor completes his look by hanging a green pendant across his chest, a seafoam green stone bracelet, and his signature stack of rings.

Momoa's look stood out among the rest, especially when he walked down with his stunning arm-candy wife Lisa Bonet, who is also rocking her Fendi gown.

What seems to be an ordinary awards night for Momoa and Bonet turned social media users on fire after the hunk actor took off his stylish coat while in the middle of the program.

Viewers were all shaken after realizing that underneath Momoa's velvet blazer is a black muscle tank top showing off his tattooed biceps and all its glory.

Momoa's winning jackets off, muscle out moment was caught on cam as "Succession" actor Brian Cox is about to receive his trophy for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

While on his way to the stage of The Beverly Hilton hotel, Cox paused for a moment beside Momoa -- blessing our screens with a few moments of Jason's muscle paired with his pulled-up hair, which somehow give us a whole Khal Drogo vibe.

This quick tank-top moment has only appeared on TV for a few seconds, but it immediately went viral on social media, leaving Twitter users in awe while described their reactions with a wide-eye emoji.

So what happened to Momoa's Tom Ford blazer? Well, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the jacket was sitting pretty over his wife's shoulder, who sits next to him. It only means that the actor once again pulled off a gentleman move and drape it over Bonet to keep her warm. Sweet.

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

Momoa quickly covered himself and let go of his hair once again before joining his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz on stage to present the Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama award, which was received by Olivia Colman for her performance in The Crown.

This is not the first time that Momoa made noise for his awards night choice of clothes. In 2018, he graced the 91st Academy Awards in a full velvet pink Fendi suit while carrying a clutch and sported an iconic pink scrunchie around his wrist.

In September of last year, he was spotted wearing a jewel-tone purple suit for The Joker New York Film Festival Premiere.

