Why Awkwafina's Golden Globes Win Is Important And Historic

In an industry mostly ruled by white, black, and generally Western race, it is very rare for others who belong to a minority race to stand out. That is why the whole Asian community must be rejoicing after Awkwafina's win at the 2020 Golden Globes.

It was the 31-year-old actress' first time to get a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the 2019 film "The Farewell." She was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy alongside Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Emma Thompson (Late Night), Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette), and Ana de Armas (Knives Out).

Taking home the award made the rapper-turned-actress the first Asian-American to ever win in the said category. Awkwafina is the sixth female lead role who was nominated for the same category next to Machiko Kyo, Miyoshi Umeki, Yvonne Elliman, Hailee Steinfeld and Constance Wu.

Overall, there are only six Asian performers who have won a Golden Globe: Yoko Shimada, Ben Kingsley, Haing S. Ngor, Sandra Oh (who won different awards in 2006 and 2019), Aziz Ansari and Darren Criss.

Awkwafina played the lead role of Bili in Lulu Wang's drama-comedy film, which talks about a family who reunites in China dealing with their ailing grandmother who is not aware that she is dying.

In true Awkwafina fashion, the comedienne who had her breakout role in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's Eight" joked about her gold trophy.

"'This is great. If I ever fall on hard times, I'm gonna sell this, so that's great," Awkwafina said during her acceptance speech.

She then expressed gratitude to the Holywood Foreign Press Association, The Farewell's distributor A24, Shuzhen Zhao -- the actress who played as her grandmother -- and her director Lulu Wang.

"Most importantly, to Lulu Wang, our incredible director. You gave me this chance, this chance of a lifetime and taught me so much. Filming this story was incredible," Awkwafina said.

Awkwafina also made a special shout out to his father, Wally, saying: "I'd like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I'd get a job, dad." She then thanked her grandmother, who she described as her best friend.

Awkwafina ended her speech by thanking her mother, who died when she was just four years old.

In a backstage interview a few minutes after she accepted her award, the Asian-American actress talked about her "insanely crazy" winning moment and said she was genuinely shocked by her victory.

"I think a part of you just detaches from your body, and you see yourself like looking down at yourself, and then you don't. Then you go black, but then you look at all, you're the people that you're celebrating with, and you realize that you're all in it together," Awkwafina explained.

The 31-year-old added that she looks forward to calling her dad to share the good news. In her Instagram account, Awkwafina shared the intimate screen-time moment with her dad as she proudly showed off her first and historic Golden Globes.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles