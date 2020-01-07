Joaquin Phoenix Is The Reason Why The 2020 Golden Globes Went Vegan

People talked about Joaquin Phoenix's win as Best Actor in a Drama for "Joker" and his acceptance speech that was mostly bleeped out due to obscenity.

In between, Sunday's event boasted a ton of celebrities and stars, gowns and surprising wins.

However, Phoenix is making headlines once again because he was the reason why the 2020 Golden Globe Awards served vegan food.

Phoenix gave the nod to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for offering a vegan meal at the festivities.

In his speech, he said, "I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA) for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It's a very bold move, making plant-based tonight."

According to Variety, the actor reportedly lobbied for the HFPA to go for a meat- and dairy-less meal, which included chilled golden beet soup, globe carrots, pea tendrils, mushroom risotto with faux scallops (mushroom), roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts, and a chocolate opera dome for dessert. There were even vegan snacks at the bar.

"I've never been so proud to attend an awards ceremony as I am tonight," Phoenix said.

The "Joke" actor also thanked the president of the HFPA, along with the chefs and service workers, who made the plant-based evening possible.

"And thank you to the brilliant chefs, and everyone working so hard to confront the environmental perils we face by supporting a plant-based 77th Golden Globes celebration."

Two weeks before the ceremony, HFPA reportedly approached the team at The Beverly Hilton to make the historic menu change and draw attention to the issue of climate change.

Executive chef Matthew Morgan told the Associated Press that he found the request "a little shocking" when he first heard about it.

"When first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu. But once we thought about it and the message that it sent; we were excited about it. That's something I stand behind myself," Morgan said.

Phoenix raved to reporters and pointed out the staggering statistics about global meat consumption being one of the earth's most significant sources of pollution.

"It's coming to a point now where the evidence is irrefutable and undeniable. Now, consuming animal products is no longer a personal choice," he explained, "It's having drastic consequences around the world."

The "Joker" star is a long-time vegan and animal rights activist. Fellow activist Moby claimed that Phoenix and his partner, Rooney Mara, helped organize the entire vegan menu.

Speaking to Page Six, Moby said, "Joaquin and Rooney Mara sort of organized that. In the vegan mafia, Joaquin and I have known each other for decades - and I don't know if I'm even allowed to say this - but I know that he was one of the people who helped arrange that.

"I don't know if it was predominantly him or with other people, but he had mentioned to me a while ago that he was working on it."

