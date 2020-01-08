Kate Middleton ALMOST Became ANOTHER Camilla -- Here's Why!

The royal family's bizarre love triangle became one of the most-talked story of the 90s. So when Prince William and Kate Middleton first split, the royal family feared that history might repeat itself.

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker-Bowles' story is still ringing and making it to the top of the headlines up to this date. But the Royal Palace did everything so that the "second Camilla" would not happend again.

ALMOST Camilla

It is nearly impossible for Kate Middleton and Prince William not to have any major problem from the time they started dating until today that they already have three kids in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Before their marriage and during the time they were only datin, however, their relationship apparently drew comparisons with what happened to Prince Charles early in his relationship with Camilla. Sure enough, everyone in the royal family did not want to witness something like that again anymore.

According to Katie Nicholl, a royal author, the Duke and Duchess' "love affair had run its course" in 2007. She detailed the scenario in her 2010 book "William and Harry" and stated that Prince William received a final warning from Kate after he got caught partying and flirting with several girls near his military training base in London.

However, instead of getting everything straight again, Prince William suggested that they should split following the club incidents.

Still, Kate's ally, Prince Philip, reassured her that his grandson "will present a ring when the time is right." The Duchess of Cambridge, obviously, held on tightly to that.

"It was hard not to draw comparisons between William and his father. Had William also met the right woman at the wrong time?" Nicholl thought, referring to how Prince Charles had Camilla "at the wrong time."

Wrong Timing

The story started when Prince Charles and Camilla ignited their romantic relationship in the 1970s. Unfortunately, the Prince of Wales was forced to break up with Camilla in January 1973 as part of his deployment with the Royal Navy.

However, the now Duchess of Cornwall failed to wait for his comeback and got engaged and eventually married a British Army Lieutenant, Andrew Parker Bowles. It was the Prince of Wales first heartbreak, mourning the end of a relationship that he considered as "something right at the wrong time."

Meanwhile, in November 1977, Princess Diana met the heir to the throne, who happened to be dating her older sister, Lady Sarah. The two saw each other again when she attended Prince Charles' 30th birthday, and their relationship progressed since then.

Despite their almost 13-year age gap, the Prince of Wales proposed to Princess Diana on Feb. 1981 -- only a few months after they started dating.

The grand wedding on July 29, 1981 became the most-awaited and celebrated wedding at that time, with over 750 million spectators pausing their lives to witness Princess Diana and Prince Charles exchange vows.

After giving birth to Prince Harry, Princess Diana revealed that it marked the beginning of the end -- the point when her relationship with Prince Charles started to be on the rocks.

Two years after Harry was born, Prince Charles reportedly restarted his romantic relationship with Camilla until Princess Diana gave up and agreed to their divorce.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles