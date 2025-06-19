Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend, Bianca Butti, has defended the actress, and she says she 100 percent believes that Heard's allegations of abuse during her marriage to Johnny Depp are factual. H

The book "Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine," now available by Kelly Loudenberg and Makiko Wholey, includes the authors' comments.

Butti, who dated Heard from 2020 to late 2021, described seeing Heard testify in court as surreal. "It almost sounded like someone else was talking," she said, according to PEOPLE. "By the time you tell it a million times, you remove yourself from emotional content." She added, "I believe all of it. Especially as someone who was her intimate partner."

The cinematographer described signs of trauma in Heard's behavior, describing how the actress would "recoil" if Butti made a sudden motion during an argument.

"It was clear to me that she was in a very violent relationship," she said. Butti described the dynamic between Depp and Heard as dysfunctional, with Depp often "blacked out and drinking, a lot of drug doing, alcohol, and that is always a recipe for disaster."

She also discussed how the trial affected Heard, who stated that she had become emotionally desensitized while preparing for the legal battle. "She didn't know how to cry. She didn't know how to freak out. She didn't know how to break down. She just knew how to keep going. She was completely detached."

The couple amicably called it quits after nearly a year of dating, citing the challenges of long-distance relationships. Heard has been filming "Aquaman 2" in the UK, while Butti stayed in Los Angeles.

Legal Fallout and Public Perception

Drawing on interviews with nearly 100 sources, including Heard, Depp, and their associates, the book breaks down the highly publicized legal and media drama of the ex-couple.

The "Pirates of the Carribean" star sued the mom-of-two for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a domestic violence victim.

But a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in 2022. He was awarded $10 million in damages.

The trial unleashed polarizing public responses and scrutiny, with critics saying it could have a chilling effect that would keep survivors from speaking up. Despite such allegations of drug use and shocking texts, including one where Depp claimed he would "f**k her burnt corpse," the actor has enjoyed a career comeback and will appear in the upcoming film "Day Drinker."