Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has revealed she is seriously considering implementing a phone ban at her concerts, despite acknowledging the decision would likely anger her fanbase.

The 26-year-old singer made the candid admission during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. When asked what led her to consider a phone ban, Carpenter expressed her desire to create a more authentic concert experience.

"This will honestly piss off my fans," she said. "I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I've never had a better experience at a concert. I genuinely felt like I was back in the Seventies. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone's singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing."

Carpenter acknowledged that growing up during the smartphone era has normalized the sight of countless phones being held up during performances. That said, she said she could not blame her fans for wanting to have memories of the show.

However, the Grammy-winning artist suggested that her perspective on phone bans might evolve as her career progresses.

Should she place a ban on phone usage at her shows, Carpenter would join a growing list of major artists who have implemented phone restrictions at their concerts. Madonna, Bob Dylan, and Adele have all previously banned or restricted phone use during their performances. These artists typically use Yondr pouches, which are secure bags that lock phones away during events while allowing attendees to keep their devices with them.

In 2018, Jack White also announced that the tour would be phone-free. In an announcement released prior to the shows, White's team let fans know their phones would be locked up for the duration of the performance.

The revelation comes as Carpenter prepares to release her seventh studio album, "Man's Best Friend," scheduled for August 29. Her new album will include 12 tracks and opens with the lead single "Manchild," which was released on June 5. The song quickly became a viral hit, topping the US Spotify charts for several days.

She is currently continuing her Short n' Sweet tour, which includes upcoming shows at major venues like Madison Square Garden.