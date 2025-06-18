Kanye West has reportedly checked into a top-tier rehab center in Spain in what insiders say is his most significant move yet to address his ongoing mental health issues.

The Grammy winner is staying at a $170,000-a-week wellness retreat with private chefs, yoga, and 24/7 therapy, according to Radar Online. The move to get treatment is said to follow a string of controversies, including antisemitic tirades and disturbing social media rants, that has alienated him professionally and personally.

"The timing of his stay seems suspect," a source told the outlet. "He's bleeding money and credibility."

The move also comes after reports that Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, had contemplated leaving him, or perhaps even having him involuntarily committed, reportedly over concern about his mental state. Despite his attorney's claim that the rehab stay was medically necessary, those around Ye suggest that the move might also have some strategic reinforcements, an effort to win back his fans.

KANYE WEST (YE)

OUT NOW. LET THE CONTROVERSY BEGIN. pic.twitter.com/1GF7mltJLv — yezos (@yeeeeezos) May 8, 2025

Mental Health Claims and Public Backlash

Ye made waves in February when he denied his documented bipolar diagnosis, claiming he suffers from autism instead. One day later, he posted several antisemitic posts on X and that he had "full control" over Censori.

The fallout was immediate, further tarnishing an image that had already been damaged for years by erratic behavior and disturbing remarks. In the face of the public reaction, Ye's inner circle was said to be worried that he was at a breaking point.

Name Change Mix-Up Corrected

Complicating matters was the confusion over Ye's name. Rumors subsequently surfaced that he had changed it yet again to "Ye Ye." It came after business documents filed in California included the name across various Yeezy-related ventures. However, a representative for the rapper told Page Six this week that he had not been legally renamed.

The mix-up, his CFO says, was due to a form that required both first and last names. Regardless of the confusion, Ye, legally, is still "Ye," a change he confirmed in 2021 for "personal reasons."