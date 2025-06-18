Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was described as being in "great spirits" during her final public appearance at an improv comedy show just hours before her sudden death at age 55.

The beloved Food Network star performed at The Second City New York in Brooklyn on Monday night, June 16, as part of the final showcase for her improv class. Sources who attended the event told reporters that Burrell appeared happy and energetic throughout the evening, displaying her typical outgoing personality.

"[She] was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast," one source told PEOPLE.

Just over a week before her death, Burrell had posted on Instagram expressing her excitement about the classes, writing that she was "having an ABSOLUTE blast." She had invited followers to attend the Monday evening showcase, describing her class as "a small but SUPER fun bunch."

Emergency services received a 911 call at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, reporting a suspected cardiac arrest at Burrell's Brooklyn home. The New York City Police Department responded and found the 55-year-old chef "unconscious and unresponsive." Emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. The official cause of death remains under investigation pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Food Network star was best known for hosting "Worst Cooks in America" for 27 seasons, where she helped kitchen novices improve their culinary skills. She also hosted "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef" and appeared on numerous other shows, including "Iron Chef America," "Chopped," and most recently "House of Knives," which premiered in March 2025.

Apart from her work in front of a camera, Burrell also released two cookbooks: "Cook Like a Rock Star" in 2011 and "Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower" in 2013.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021; his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; siblings, Jane and Ben; and her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas.