Celebrity Trouble: Are Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich Divorcing?

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich got married in 2017 in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho. However, it looks like there is trouble in paradise.
Multiple sources close to the couple have confirmed to PEOPLE that the two have hit a rough patch in their almost-three year marriage. "They have been having some problems for months," a source said.
Julianne is an independent, free-spirited individual, and this has caused problems for Brooks. The source said that the problems in their marriage are primarily caused by her wanting too much "independence."
However, a second insider told PEOPLE that the two are trying to work things out. Despite the differences, they have not given up on their relationship.
However, the two are reportedly not yet talking about what's causing the problem in their marriage. The second source added that the couple is not looking into seeking help because they do not want to talk about their marriage. They have been having problems, but they want to settle it in their own way.
The representatives of the two have not made a comment on the issue.
Falling Apart
Julianne Hough co-hosted NBC's New Year's Eve program with Carson Daly. Many fans have noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring all throughout the program. The same was noticed in the Instagram video she posted on Christmas Eve.
Fans have speculated as to why she opted not to wear her wedding band on both occasions, though many are continuously asking if Hough has completely stopped wearing their wedding ring. Laich, on the other hand, was seen wearing his wedding band in a workout video he posted on January 2.
Maybe it is just a stage in their relationship that they have to work out. However, the insider added that whatever it is that Hough and Brooks are going through right now, it is something that they do not want to discuss -- not privately or publicly. The news of their marital problems was slightly confirmed when Laich posted a cryptic message.
Brooks was asked about his goals and intentions for the coming year, and he said that he will remind himself throughout the year to be "more mindful" of all the things in his life. Laich added that all his life, he has been bound to certain identities like being disciplined and competitive. Then, he emphasized that although he may be all those, they do not define him as a person.
View this post on InstagramOn New Year's Eve, I had a friend ask me "what's your adjective for the new year?" I asked him what he meant, and he said it's about picking a word that is going to be a guide for you in 2020. His word was "mindful" - he wanted to be more mindful of his time, his friendships, his money, etc. and throughout the year he will remind himself to be "mindful" of all things in his life. I then immediately fell in love with this question. And the word that keeps coming up for me right now is "boundless." I feel like a lot of my life has been "bound" to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc... and though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them. In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life. I find myself wanting to officially say the words "I retire" from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years. I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don't exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting! Lately I've been reading a lot, coloring intricate mandalas, listening to instrumental music, dancing, and I've even started singing in church. Probably not the stuff you would envision me doing, and I'm right there with you. But I love it, and I'm not going to stop - I'm going to embrace it for what it is at this moment. So in 2020, I am "boundless" and on a new journey. So I ask you, what is your adjective of 2020, and how will you apply it in your life?! I hope it leads you to a new level of happiness and fulfillment! Much love to all of you who read this and embrace your crazy journey, I'm right there with you! ️ @torimatthewsphoto A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jan 7, 2020 at 9:25am PST
What surprised everyone was when Laich said that he wanted to say that he "is retired" from being a professional hockey player. He feels that he is in a stage in his life right now where a new "calling" is in for him. He does not know what it is yet, but it feels real and exciting.
On Having A Baby
The NHL Star and former judge of "Dancing With The Stars" tied the knot in 2017 following a year and a half of dating. The two have also opened up about having a baby. In July 2019, Laich shared in his "iHeartRadio" podcast that she and Hough have started the process of getting pregnant through in vitro fertilization.
Hough was diagnosed with endometriosis, so she decided to have her eggs frozen in 2018.
In the podcast, Laich expressed how much he admired Hough for the commitment she made to them having a family. And although Hough was open to Laich about not being straight and believing that her gender is more fluid than people thought, the two have become more intimate with each other.
What could be causing the trouble in paradise then? Only Hough and Laich can truly say. Their family, friends, and fans remain hopeful that they could fix things out between them.