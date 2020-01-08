Celebrity Trouble: Are Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich Divorcing?

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich got married in 2017 in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho. However, it looks like there is trouble in paradise.

Multiple sources close to the couple have confirmed to PEOPLE that the two have hit a rough patch in their almost-three year marriage. "They have been having some problems for months," a source said.

Julianne is an independent, free-spirited individual, and this has caused problems for Brooks. The source said that the problems in their marriage are primarily caused by her wanting too much "independence."

However, a second insider told PEOPLE that the two are trying to work things out. Despite the differences, they have not given up on their relationship.

However, the two are reportedly not yet talking about what's causing the problem in their marriage. The second source added that the couple is not looking into seeking help because they do not want to talk about their marriage. They have been having problems, but they want to settle it in their own way.

The representatives of the two have not made a comment on the issue.

Falling Apart

Julianne Hough co-hosted NBC's New Year's Eve program with Carson Daly. Many fans have noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring all throughout the program. The same was noticed in the Instagram video she posted on Christmas Eve.

Fans have speculated as to why she opted not to wear her wedding band on both occasions, though many are continuously asking if Hough has completely stopped wearing their wedding ring. Laich, on the other hand, was seen wearing his wedding band in a workout video he posted on January 2.

Maybe it is just a stage in their relationship that they have to work out. However, the insider added that whatever it is that Hough and Brooks are going through right now, it is something that they do not want to discuss -- not privately or publicly. The news of their marital problems was slightly confirmed when Laich posted a cryptic message.

Brooks was asked about his goals and intentions for the coming year, and he said that he will remind himself throughout the year to be "more mindful" of all the things in his life. Laich added that all his life, he has been bound to certain identities like being disciplined and competitive. Then, he emphasized that although he may be all those, they do not define him as a person.

What surprised everyone was when Laich said that he wanted to say that he "is retired" from being a professional hockey player. He feels that he is in a stage in his life right now where a new "calling" is in for him. He does not know what it is yet, but it feels real and exciting.

On Having A Baby

The NHL Star and former judge of "Dancing With The Stars" tied the knot in 2017 following a year and a half of dating. The two have also opened up about having a baby. In July 2019, Laich shared in his "iHeartRadio" podcast that she and Hough have started the process of getting pregnant through in vitro fertilization.

Hough was diagnosed with endometriosis, so she decided to have her eggs frozen in 2018.

In the podcast, Laich expressed how much he admired Hough for the commitment she made to them having a family. And although Hough was open to Laich about not being straight and believing that her gender is more fluid than people thought, the two have become more intimate with each other.

What could be causing the trouble in paradise then? Only Hough and Laich can truly say. Their family, friends, and fans remain hopeful that they could fix things out between them.

