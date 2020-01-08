Simu Liu Of Shang-Chi More Excited to Work With Awkwafina After Golden Globes Win

It has been a few days since the Golden Globes 2020 awards night, and to be honest, we are still not over all the stunning red carpet look, heartwarming speeches, and of course, the historic victories of winners -- including Asia's very own Awkwafina.

Awkwafina's Golden Globes win as Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Musical or Comedy in her performance for the film "The Farewell" made her the first Asian-American actress to bag such an award. She beat other talented actresses like Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Emma Thompson (Late Night), Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette), and Ana de Armas (Knives Out).

The 31-year-old actress was celebrated by her co-stars, fellow artists, family, friends, fans, and the entire Asian community who extended their congratulations on social media.

One of the many actors who honored Awkwafina's big win is Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, who will be one of her co-stars in the upcoming Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Simu Liu expressed her congratulatory message to Awkwafina in the most heartfelt and poetic way. He also expressed his excitement to work with the "Crazy Rich Asians star soon.

The 30-year-old actor, who is also a writer and filmmaker, started his Twitter post by addressing Awkwafina's real name, Nora.

"a toast to Nora, and to taking chances, to throwing caution to the wind, to leaning into failure, to the taking the road less traveled, and to making history," Simu Liu wrote.

"in order to do what has never been done, you have to go someplace nobody has ever been. see you at work @awkwafina," adding a heart emoji in the end.

Some fans were moved with Simu Liu's touching message to Awkwafina, while others could not help but get excited as his tweet could also mean that they will start filming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" soon.

Although Awkafina's role in the said Marvel Cinematic Universe film had not been confirmed, everyone knows now that Simu Liu will be portraying the part of the superhero Shang-Chi. He was raised to become a deadly assassin and eventually become Marvel's Master of Kung Fu.

Actor Tony Leung will also be in the Shang-Chi film as the villain "The Mandarin," with Destin Danie Cretton directing it.

Just like Awkafina, the "Kim's Convenience" actor also made history as Marvel's first Asian superhero. Simu Liu's road to becoming Shang-Chi could be traced back from his persistence four years ago when he started openly throwing hints that he wants to be part of the Marvel team.

In 2014, Simu casually gave a shout out to Marvel on Twitter and said: "Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?"

Hey @Marvel , great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 17, 2014

In 2018, he humorously talked about waiting to have a superhero suit from Holywood, as if he knows very well that Marvel will one day make one for him.

"People ask why I go shirtless a lot; look, I'm just waiting for Hollywood to make me a superhero suit. #stillwaiting" Simu wrote on Twitter.

Hard to believe that a week ago I was just sitting at my desk in my underwear eating shrimp crackers and now... okay well I'm still doing that but I'm also a superhero — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 23, 2019

