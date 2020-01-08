Is the world ready for a whole new generation of Kardashian taking over the internet? Well, it looks like fans should be prepared by now as Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter just debuted herself in the video-sharing app, TikTok.

If Kylie Jenner has taken over Snapchat by fire, Khloe Kardashian leading the pack on Twitter, and her mom Kim Kardashian being the queen of Instagram, it seems like the six-year-old North West is ready to dominate another social media platform after making her first TikTok appearance on Tuesday.

Kim and Kanye West's daughter showed off her adorable dance moves with her so-called "boyfriend" Caiden Mills. The eight-year-old boy is the son of rapper Consequence, who happens to be Kanye's long-time close friend.

In the short clip uploaded on Caiden's TikTok account with username caidentheking817, North and Caiden could be seen dancing to the remix version of Brazilian artist Bonde R300's "Oh Nanana."

The cutie Caiden repeatedly lifted North's legs up and down, swing her with ease, lip-sync, and groove in front of the camera.

Just like their parents, the little influencers also looked lit and cool while sporting fashionable outfits. North was wearing a matching leather jacket and pants, and she completed her look by sporting playful pigtails. Meanwhile, Caiden rocked in a camouflage jacket on top of his white shirt and denim jeans.

Also, it seems like the little ones are inside a playroom, as they were both wearing only socks while performing their short routine.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star openly admitted long before that she is not gifted in terms of dancing, so can we all assume that North got her grove from her rapper dad, Kanye? Well, the way Kanye moves on stage also speaks a lot, right?

The internet has been pairing Caiden and North long before the viral TikTok video, as they have been most time together as playmates.

But in February of last year, fans labeled him as little North's boyfriend after Holywood Life reported that it seems like Caiden made their relationship official after posting a controversial Instagram photo.

"Shout out to Northie, Babygirl. I'll see you soon," Caiden wrote in the photo of himself beside a small tiffany blue paper bag.

The following Instagram post showed Caiden intently inspecting a Tiffany & Co. necklace. Although he did not mention if the necklace was for North, his caption says: "She's gonna LoVe It. Wrap that up, sir, I'll take it."

Another photo posted on Caiden's Instagram account shows the little man all arms wrapped around little Northie.

Of course, these boyfriend rumors are probably the internet's playful way of shipping the two kids, but we all know that they are too young to be in a relationship.

In February, Kim herself spoke up about those who are taking the rumors seriously and said: "She doesn't have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She's five."

