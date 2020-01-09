Selena Gomez Makes Stunning Confession About 'Rare' Album -- It Was a 'Nightmare' to Deal With!

Selena Gomez's new album hits the music scene January 10, welcoming 2020 with amazing news to all her fans who have been waiting for her new album.

Gomez ended 2019 with a bang when she released two new songs -- including "Lose You To Love Me" -- that hit the Billboard charts. Now, she continued her comeback journey with the release of her "Rare" album.

For what it's worth, the last album she released was four years years ago.

A 'Nightmare' in a Good Way!

Selena Gomez said in an interview with Spotify that the album "Rare" would have been ready for release two years ago, but she thought it would be a different kind of "rare."

The new album has become her process of unpacking the pain to find healing. The songs included in the album speak of the singer's healing revolution.

Over the last couple of years, Selena has been through a lot personally. She has been diagnosed with Lupus and had to undergo a kidney transplant. While she was battling this rare auto-immune disease, she was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. It did not help her at all.

Selena said that the process she had to go through to make the album was a nightmare, but she thought it was a rather good one. Looking back, the singer thought she was ready to make the release.

Each time she thought she was ready, something drastic would happen and it would change everything. Every experience took her somewhere else that she got lost herself in.

"Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible," Selena told Spotify while sitting down in her glam room. "I thought that I was so ready like two years ago.... I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year.

"And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else," she continued. "And then all of a sudden I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album."

It has been a few years since Selena Gomez launched an album, and her fans cannot help but get too excited to see her third album, "Rare." With the initial release of the first two songs in the album that became instant hits, who would not be excited to see the whole package?

Accidental Release

When "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" were released late last year, everyone who loved Selena knew that she was back on track. Both songs were rumored to be about Justin Bieber. The singer even posted some of the lyrics of the songs on her social media accounts, which totally sound like they were about long lost love.

Everyone was anticipating the release of the album that would include the two new singles. And when the official announcement of its release came, the fans waited for January 10, 2020, to get their hands a copy of the album.

However, a Twitter user posted a picture of the album she found on the shelves of Target. It was the new album of Selena days before it was said to be released. Though the said fan tried to make a purchase, it was yet to be included in the Target systems that is why it cannot be bought.

To clarify the confusion, Target has their own exclusive version of Rare that has been set for pre-order. The exclusive copy for Target came with all the feature songs in their standard version with a collector's cover and five other bonus songs.

Selena has shared some artworks and songs from the new album, and everything looked personal. If this third album is close to her heart, then everyone who gets a copy should feel exactly that.

