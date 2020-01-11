Oprah Pushes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Leave Royal Family? The Truth

It has been a few days since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the shocking revelation about their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family, leaving everyone confused and full of questions.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement, a lot of familiar names have already been connected to their controversial decision. One of the big names that got involved in the now-infamous "Megxit" is Oprah Winfrey. The 65-year-old TV mogul made headlines after rumors went viral that she influenced the royal couple to make such move.

Page Six reported that a source told them that Oprah is one of the key people who encouraged the 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan to break free.

The report also noted that the TV personality encouraged the royal couple to move to America to "build their own brand."

Just a few hours the news went viral, Oprah was quick to debunk the rumors and said she has nothing to do with influencing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in coming up with a decision to abandon their royal duties.

In a report by People, Oprah said: "Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what's best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."

Aside from Oprah, a Page Six report also claimed that some of Meghan and Harry's A-list friends helped them shape the idea of stepping out from the Royal Family. Such friends include George and Amal Clooney and Michelle and Barack Obama. As of writing, both camps have yet to comment on the said issue.

The report also said that Oprah's close friend Gayle King will hold the first interview of the royal couple after their controversial exit.

On Wednesday, the whole world was taken by surprise when the Sussex's took to their official Instagram account and announced that they will be stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family. They also highlighted their decision to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," a part of the Sussex's statement wrote.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they added.

Meghan and Harry explained that geographical balance will help them raise their now seven-month-old son, Archie, with a space they need and still has an appreciation for the royal tradition he was born with.

The royal couple also announced that they will launch their own charitable institution and will disclose the full details soon.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles