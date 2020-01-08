Meghan Markle Reveals Baby Archie's Cute Reaction in Visit to Canada

Royal family supporters are thrilled to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in London and once again ready to roll with some of their royal engagement.

Fresh from their six-week holiday break in the U.S. and Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Canada House in London on Tuesday afternoon for their first royal engagement for the year 2020.

The 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Prince Harry marked the New Year by paying tribute to the country who hosted their much-needed private family time with their eight-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan arrived in a monochromatic look wearing a camel coat with a rust-brown turtle neck sweater underneath paired with a trendy chocolate-brown satin slip skirt from Vince and velvet-pumps.

During the royal couple's meeting with at the home of High Commissioner of Canada to the U.K. Janice Charette and the rest of the Canada House staff, they expressed gratitude for the country and the Canadian people's warm hospitality and support during their recent stay.

"Thank you so much, not that any of you had that much to do with it," Prince Harry humorously said.

"The warmth and hospitality we were shown while there was unbelievable, and that's exactly why we chose Canada."

It looks like the couple is also in a good mood as Prince Harry is reportedly throwing out jokes, one of which was when he introduced his wife Meghan to the Canadian crowd.

"My wife will now finish in French," a punch line that generated resounding laughter from their audience.

Sharing her own appreciation of the country and Canadian hospitality, Meghan could not help but also share their baby boy's priceless reaction with the Canadian sceneries.

"My goodness, it was just such an incredible time that we were able to have there and with our son, too," Meghan said.

"Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, joined the family of three during their stay in Vancouver Island. Some of Meghan's close friends, including her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and actress Janina Gavankar, also spent some time with the family on a New Year's Day hike at the Horth Hill Regional Park.

During their winter hike, the royal mom reportedly extended a helping hand to a couple who is struggling to take a photo using a selfie stick, so Meghan offered to take the picture herself.

In an interview with Vancouver Island CTV News, the 29-year-old Asymina Kantorowicz shared how Meghan graciously offered to take the photo even if they were not able to recognize her at first.

Kantorowicz recalled that she only realized that the girl who took their photo was Meghan when she recognized Suits actress Abigail Spencer and noticed that Prince Harry was also in the same group of hikers.

