Cheryl Openly Flirts With Curtis Pritchard While Actively Looking for Sperm Donor - VIDEO HERE!

Cheryl may be recently eyeing for a sperm donor to help her bear another child, but it does not stop her from flirting with Curtis Pritchard.

Earlier this week, Cheryl spoke to The Times Magazine and received criticism after she opened up about considering solo fertility treatment and how the thought makes her "very happy."

In the said interview, the 36-year-old singer revealed she would like to have two more children and that she is starting to look for sperm donors overseas.

"If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but there are so many variables that can happen," Cheryl stated before calling life as "a funny old game."

As Cheryl searches for the "right person" to "feel right" with overseas, she appeared to have found a potential lover just a few meters away from her.

Cheryl Now On A Flirting Game?

On Saturday night during the filming of "The Greatest Dancer," fans spotted Cheryl who seemed to be trying to do the first move towards American dancer Curtis Pritchard.

The 23-year-old choreographer, who is paired up with her current girlfriend Maura Higgins, briefly met with Cheryl backstage and exchanged chats with the 36-year-old TV personality during the auditions.

"You look absolutely fantastic," Curtis told the singer before Cheryl thanked her "babes" and hugged him.

The former "Girls Aloud" member teased Curtis more by saying, "I've got a text!" referring to the dancer's stint during his appearance in the Love Island villa in 2019.

Some of Cheryl's fans took to Twitter and expressed their reaction about the flirty exchange of the two.

"Cheryl going to see Curtis purely to say "got a text" legendary #greatestdancer," one fan wrote.

Another one posted, "Did Cheryl really go to see Curtis tell him, 'Got a text!'? love her #GreatestDancer."

While the flirting game started to heat up, it did not overshadow the news about Curtis' cheating rumors.

Is Curtis Cheating on Maura Higgins?

As soon as 2020 started, a source spotted Curtis "passionately clinching" a mystery lady at High Wycombe Nightclub. In a video released by The Sun, the dancer can be seen wrapping a woman around his arms in front of O'Neill's bar.

"He started embracing her, in the full view of the entire club. It was quite shocking given we all knew he had a girlfriend," the insider revealed.

However, even when he got caught, Curtis appeared to be unbothered and continued with what he was doing.

Meanwhile, Curtis' partner Maura broke her silence and chose to shrug off the rumors by posting a photo of her before standing on the stage for her "Dancing On Ice" debut.

The 29-year-old TV personality posted an update on Instagram alongside the caption, "Today is the big day @dancingonice." Though she did not react on the allegations, a representative for Curtis was quick to deny the rumors that the dancer cheated.

