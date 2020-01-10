Amy Schumer 'Feeling Down' a Week After In Vitro Fertilization

​2020 is the year for all mothers who want to have their child be born in the new decade, and Amy Schumer added herself on the list.

During her interview on Informed Pregnancy podcast, Schumer opened up about the birth of her now-seven-month-old son, Gene.

The "I Feel Pretty" actress remembered how "really scary" it was to undergo a three-hour-long C-Section and how she threw up throughout the first hour of the procedure.

The 38-year-old mother went on and admitted the procedure was "supposed to take about an hour and a half or something" but hers lasted for "over three hours" because of her endometriosis.

Now that Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, hope to give their son a sibling, they have themselves to go through another difficult road..

Schumer On Her First IVF

On Instagram, the former "Last Comic Standing" participant shared the news that they will try to have another child through in vitro fertilization.

Schumer shared a photograph of her stomach, showing the bruises on her abdomen which seemed to be caused by the pre-procedure, alongside the caption: "I'm a week into IVF and feeling run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio."



Amy revealed that she has already passed the first step and they are freezing her eggs. She also highlighted that they are "figuring out what to do" so they can give their child a sibling.

Though Amy did not post any further details about their plans, her fans thought that the couple might be thinking of finding a surrogate mother. They might consider the option since Schumer still fears to experience hyperemesis gravidarum, which can be even worse like before when she had daily bouts of vomiting that led her to be bedridden and dehydrated.

To show support to the actress, many celebrities sent their well-wishes and hopes for a successful IVF journey of the couple.

"I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful," Tess Holiday commented on the same post.

Empowering Women to Empower Herself, Too.

In the same Inform Pregnancy podcast, Amy also disclosed how she chose not to breastfeed her son Gene.

"I wanted him to get the colostrum," Schumer said. Colostrum is the antibody-rich substance a mother produces as soon as she gives birth.

Moreover, Schumer revealed that they tried to breastfeed him, even calling a lactation expert to come over their house. However, her son did not latch and she did not want to push her son and make it happen forcefully.

"I pumped for like the first month. Then I was like, 'Not for me.' This is not for me and I didn't want to do it," the mother narrated.

Schumer then ended the interview with another confession: "I was also kind of proud doing it and whatever and getting him the milk and stuff. Then once it occurred to me that I could stop. I was like, 'I'm going to stop' ... And then, every week what I did was just took away one session of the pumping."

Whatever Schumer and her husband want in the future, her fans are sure that she will be a great mother as always.

