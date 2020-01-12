Gwyneth Paltrow Launches a Candle That Smells Like Her Vagina, Because, Why Not?

Our sense of smell is said to be the most powerful among all our senses. It has the ability to take us down to a specific memory, feeling, or place. Ever notice how your mood quickly changes when you inhale the smell of fresh air, ocean, or delicious food? It is because our body absorbs scents as natural aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy or alternative healing through plant extracts has been practiced all over the world for centuries now. Aromatherapy particularly suggests inhaling scents of lavender or jasmine if you wish to relax; or sniff a little lemon, orange, or cinnamon if you are aiming to boost your energy.

But it looks like the usual aromatherapy solution available in the market will be sidetracked for a while after Gwyneth Paltrow's online store Goop launched a vagina-scented candle to calm our mood.

Take this is not just an ordinary vagina-scented candle as the name of the product says, "This Smells Like My Vagina," which is pertaining to the 47-year-old actress-turned-lifestyle-entrepreneur's private part.

According to Heretic's product description, the candle scent started out as a joke while perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow are working on the fragrance.

It reads: "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP -- the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh ... this smells like a vagina' -- but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent."

If you still cannot imagine how the vagina-scented candle smells like, the product description elaborates explanation with: "this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

The controversial candle retails at $75 and is currently sold out on Goop's online store. It looks like people are really interested in sticking their nose in a famous personality's vagina, huh?

Paltrow's odd online store product made headlines just a week after Netflix dropped the trailer of "The Goop Lab." It is a six-part documentary-slash-reality-style series featuring Paltrow's out of the typical business. It will show Goop employees' journey as they explore well-adjacent topics of energy healing, acupuncture, and even orgasm and exorcism in the hopes of creating one-of-a-kind products.

It is not the first time that Paltrow created a controversy out of her unusual products. During the holiday season last year, some consumers raised brows when Goop released a holiday gift guide which includes the so-called BDSM (Bondage / Discipline / Dominance / Submission / Sadism / Masochism) Starter Kit.

The $1,350 "Restraining Arts Kit" includes wrist cuff, ankle cuffs and leather-bound paddle -- perfect for a holiday kinky adventure.

"Think of this kit as a beginner's guide to BDSM," said product description read. "It's even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink)."

The controversial holiday gift guide also includes a luxurious handmade moisture bar, which looks like an egg, a $22,600 pair of Vran chandelier earrings, a skincare face mask that can double as a Halloween costume, and a cat-jungle gym.

