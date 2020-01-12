Lori Harvey Intensifies Dating Rumors With Future With This!

After being linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs, Lori Harvey sparked dating rumors with Future. This time, it looks like the two are truly getting along.

Are Lori Harvey and Future dating? Although they sparked dating rumors in December, the two have yet to confirm their real status. What everyone knows at the moment is that they are having a hell of a good time while on vacation, together, in Jamaica.

The step-daughter of famous host Steve Harvey fueled the rumors that she is dating the 36-year old rapper. In her Instagram story on Saturday, Lori posted a video where Future can be seen kissing her on the cheek.

"Life is good," she captioned the video along with a diamond emoji.

Life's A Vacation

The 22-year old has been constantly documenting their trip to Jamaica with good friend Jordyn Woods. In several Instagram stories about the trip, the Kylie Jenner's ex best friend can be seen having a good time with both Harvey and Future.

In December last year, Future sparked dating rumors when he shared a photo of him and Harvey in his Instagram story. She was wearing a cropped top, black leather pants, and a diamond chain. In the caption, Future wrote, "Flawless. Tap for details."

After that, Future posted a photo of him driving his car while Harvey was seated on the passenger's seat. That was just two of the many times Harvey and Future spent time together.

On November 20, Harvey was spotted at the all-white birthday party thrown for Future in Atlanta. In a video shared by The Shade Room, Harvey can be seen cheering on the sidelines while Future blew the candles on his birthday cake. At that time, representatives of both Lori and Future did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Although the two have yet to confirm the status of their relationship, their Instagram profiles and posts would confirm that something special is shared by the two. Their vacation in Jamaica may be a confirmation in itself. They look happy together, at least that is what their pictures show.

After Sean "Diddy" Combs

The rapper and Lori's romance came a few months after she ended her rumored relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. It was in October when the relationship has gone cold.

Fans were too quick to notice that Lori unfollowed the hip hop mogul on social media, though she remains to follow his sons Justin and Christian on Instagram. As of November 2019, Diddy and his sons are still followers of Lori Harvey.

Lori and Diddy first sparked rumors over the summer. Although they did not admit to it, the two were spotted wearing matching outfits while out and about in New York City in August.

According to The Shade Room, the two were last seen in public together in September. Before that, they were rumored to be on vacation in Italy. Although the pair never really confirmed their relationship, it was in October when Diddy was spotted on a date with another woman.

His son, Christian, confirmed that his dad and Lori were "good."

Future, on the other hand, has had his own share of popular relationships, including his much talked about engagement with singer Ciara. The former couple share a five-year old son Future Zahir Wilburn. They ended their relationship in 2014.

The rapper also has five other children from his previous relationships.

Are Lori and Future dating? Fans will have to wait and see.

