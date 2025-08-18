Actress Charisma Carpenter, known for her role as Cordelia Chase in the original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" series and its spinoff "Angel," has definitively answered fans' questions about her involvement in the upcoming "Buffy" reboot pilot.

In a short video posted to her TikTok account on August 16, the 55-year-old actress stated, "I am not in the reboot. I am not in the pilot."

Carpenter also addressed speculation tied to the title of her "Buffy" rewatch podcast. Some viewers interpreted its name as a subtle hint that she would reprise her role. "It was not intended to sound coded in any kind of way, alluding to the fact that I was admitting to being in the reboot," she clarified, noting that the podcast title was simply a playful nod to her ongoing discussions of the original show and not an announcement of her involvement.

Wrapping up her message, Carpenter emphasized that no formal conversations have taken place regarding a return of Cordelia Chase. "I have not had a conversation with any of the powers that be to include Cordelia, at this point," she said, urging fans to temper expectations until official casting news is released.

Despite this latest update, Carpenter has previously expressed enthusiasm about revisiting her iconic character. In a recent interview, she remarked, "I am so hopeful to be included, for Cordelia to be a part of this new iteration," underscoring her longtime affection for the Buffyverse and its devoted fanbase. That hope, however, remains on hold pending the series' development status.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as Buffy Summers in the original and has been linked to the reboot, continues to be the only confirmed original cast member to date. Production on the pilot wrapped earlier this summer, and the network is expected to decide on a series order in the coming months.

For now, fans of Cordelia Chase will have to settle for the new podcast and revisit the classic episodes that cemented Carpenter's place in television history. As the reboot's fate and potential cast announcements remain in flux, Carpenter's clear statement puts an end to rumors of her participation in the project, at least for the time being.