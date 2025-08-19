Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old breakout star of Netflix's limited series "Adolescence," revealed his excitement and disbelief after becoming the youngest-ever nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy confirmed that Cooper earned a nomination for his portrayal of Jamie Miller, a teenager arrested for the murder of a classmate, making him the youngest actor nominated in the history of this category.

Cooper spoke about the moment he learned of his nomination. "It's just crazy," he said. "It's not even sunk in yet. I still can't believe it." He described rewatching the announcements and sharing the news with his family over video calls. "My mum started crying," Cooper recalled. "She's so proud, and my dad was jumping up and down. It was a bit overwhelming, but in the best way."

"Adolescence," created and co-written by Stephen Graham, follows 13-year-old Jamie through four episodes filmed in continuous takes as he faces interrogation and isolation after being accused of stabbing his classmate, Katie.

The series has sparked international conversation about youth mental health and online radicalization, as Jamie's anger and worldview are shaped by interactions on extremist forums. Graham, who also received an Emmy nod for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, praised Cooper's performance as extraordinary for such a young actor.

Cooper was cast from more than 500 audition tapes submitted by The Drama Mob, a Manchester-based drama school, where he first took acting lessons. Graham and the production team returned to his school repeatedly before offering him the role. Shooting took place between July and October 2024 in Warrington, England, where Cooper grew up playing football before discovering his passion for drama.

Since its March debut, "Adolescence" has become a global hit. It climbed to the top of Netflix's charts and, with over 540 million hours viewed, ranks as the second-most-watched show on the platform behind "Wednesday." The four-part drama also received 13 Emmy nominations in total, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting nominations for Christine Tremarco, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty.

Cooper's nomination breaks the record previously held by Scott Jacoby, who was 16 when nominated for "That Certain Summer" in 1972. If he wins in September, Cooper would become the youngest male acting Emmy recipient ever.

Looking ahead, Cooper will appear in Emerald Fennell's film "Wuthering Heights" (2026) as young Heathcliff and in the upcoming BBC Three series "Film Club" as Callum. Despite his rapid rise, he remains grounded. "I still play football with my mates in Warrington," he said. "This is a dream, but I'm just a kid who loves acting." With his historic nomination and future projects lined up, Owen Cooper's star shows no sign of fading.