Actor Ryan Paevey is officially set to return to ABC's long-running series "General Hospital," filming on the Port Charles set this week and slated to appear on screen in September.

The 40-year-old actor, who portrayed Detective Nathan West from 2013 until his character's death in 2018, confirmed that executive producer Frank Valentini reached out with a proposal that ultimately convinced him to reunite with the daytime drama.

It remains unknown whether Paevey will reprise his role as Nathan West or take on a new character. In the soap-opera world, on-screen death has not always been permanent, but neither Valentini nor Paevey has disclosed which direction the storyline will take when the actor returns.

The idea for Paevey's return began with an unexpected text from Valentini. "We talked a bit and he asked would I consider returning for a while, talking story, floated different story ideas involving different time commitments of me, and I thought if we're going to do this we should really do it and surprise the fans with a meaty storyline," Paevey said. "I was surprised by my excitement for a homecoming and reuniting with familiar faces after seven years. I still have my last call sheet from my final taping day on January 18, 2018, tacked up in my home office."

Paevey first joined "General Hospital" in 2013, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Nathan West, whose investigation work and high-profile romance with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) made him an instant fan favorite. When his character was killed off in 2018, Paevey departed to pursue projects with the Hallmark Channel, starring in titles such as "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" (2016) and "Two Tickets to Paradise" (2022), before stepping back from acting in June 2024 to focus on personal well-being and family matters.

On social media, Paevey hinted at a possible return to acting in June 2025. "Got some irons in the fire on the big screen and the small screen that I'm hoping will enable me to share more stuff like this with you guys....a lot more. Get busy living, right?" he wrote, fueling speculation among viewers that his first love, "General Hospital," could be calling him back.

The series, which debuted in 1963, continues to be a staple of daytime television, airing weekdays on ABC. Viewers can expect to see Paevey back in Port Charles beginning in September, when he will reignite storylines and reunite with former co-stars.