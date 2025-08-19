David Hekili Kenui Bell's autopsy report, released nearly two months after his unexpected passing, lists four significant pathological findings: acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity.

The Honolulu Police Department conducted the examination beginning June 19, with the full report finalized on July 10, revealing Bell's struggles with multiple health conditions at the time of his death.

According to the report, the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" actor also suffered from stasis dermatitis, a skin disorder caused by poor blood circulation, and edema. He "complained of difficulty breathing" before his collapse, prompting emergency airway resuscitation and defibrillation attempts that ultimately failed to revive him. Toxicology results confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were present in his system.

Bell, 46, earned widespread recognition for his cameo as the "shave ice guy" in Disney's recent live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch." His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, announced his death in a heartfelt June 15 Facebook post, describing him as "sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome" and noting that he would "spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father." The Honolulu Police have stated there is no evidence of foul play, and the investigation into his death is now closed.

Before his Disney role, Bell appeared in guest roles on television series including "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum, P.I." His sudden death came as a shock to colleagues and fans who celebrated his warmth on and off set. In its tribute, Walt Disney Studios described him as "kind, caring, and a friend to all on set" and affirmed that he would "forever be a member of the Disney and 'Lilo & Stitch' family."

Bell's funeral service took place on August 9 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Honolulu, attended by family, friends, and members of the local acting community. In place of flowers, the family requested donations to a Hawaiian health initiative focusing on respiratory care and obesity prevention, causes closely tied to the conditions cited in Bell's autopsy.

While his on-screen career was brief, Bell's performance left a lasting impression, turning a small but memorable moment into a highlight of the film's marketing campaign. Colleagues and cast members recall his easygoing demeanor and genuine aloha spirit, qualities that endeared him to all who knew him. As news of the autopsy report spreads, fans continue to express their sorrow online, remembering Bell not only for his role in "Lilo & Stitch" but for the generosity and brightness he brought into every room.