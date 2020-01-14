Top 3 Marvel Movies You Should Rewatch Before 'Black Widow'

Marvel marked the beginning of the MCU Phase 4 with the trailer of "Black Widow." The film is set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2020, becoming Scarlett Johansson's first solo film as the popular Russian spy and martial artist.

Unfortunately, Johansson's character died in "The Avengers: Endgame," making this movie a prequel instead.

The release still served as good news for fans since when Scarlett was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the prequel, she answered that she also hopes that it will bring "closure" to her character.

Fans expect that this "closure movie" will introduce the next Black Widow, who reportedly will replace Johansson on the Phase 4 of the film franchise.

What Will Happen in Black Widow?

Aside from giving Johansson her first MCU movie, Marvel also took the chance to introduce Johansson's successor, whoch is likely Florence Pugh.

The trailer gave the first glimpse of Natasha's sister, Yelena Belova, who trained for the KGB. Natasha left Yelena in Russia and jetted to the U.S. to work for S.H.I.E.L.D before she became one of the founding members of the Avengers.

In the original Marvel comic books, Pugh's character truly took over Johansson's role -- both as a Black Widow and a member of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Since MCU already showed that some newer generations will replace the original cast (such as Steve Rogers handing Captain America's shield to Sam Wilson in "Avengers: Endgame"), there is a huge possibility that Pugh will follow Johansson's footsteps as "Black Widow".

However, before you get excited about it, we advise you to watch these three films to give you the ultimtae viewin g pleasure when "Black Widow" arrives on theaters.

Iron Man 2

This film is the debut movie of Scarlett Johansson as the newest and one of the pioneers of MCU. In the film, she posed as Tony Stark's assistant while being an undercover spy for S.H.I.E.L.D under the command of Nick Fury.

Fans can recall through this film how Black Widow started from being a spy to becoming one of the central characters of the Avengers series.

2. Captain America: Civil War

In this film, the Russo brothers described Black Widow with the line "her head is with Tony's side of things, but her heart is with Cap in a lot of ways."

Certainly, this shows Black Widow's unique character and how she emerged ot only in a supporting, but also as a central figure whose actions affect those near her.

What made this movie important to watch before "Black Widow" is the fact that the upcoming film took place after Captain America: Civil War.

3. Avengers: Endgame

If you want to know why the writers decided to end Natasha's journey, this film can perfectly explain everything before Black Widow's death.

If "Captain America: Civil War" came before "Black Widow," "Avengers: Endgame" served as the last drop of blood as Natasha made the ultimate sacrifice to help the Avengers defeat Thanos.

