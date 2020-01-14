United Royals? Prince Harry Debunks Prince William's Bullying Scandal With This!

Princess Diana must be proud and smiling wherever she is right now after her boys came united and strong to debunk a malicious accusation that may have rift their relationship.

Much has been said since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. There were left and right assumptions that the rest of the royal family is furious and disappointed, including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the most controversial rumor concerning the infamous "Megxit" would be the one claiming that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, is bullying Meghan Markle, leading her to drag Prince Harry out of the Royal Family.

BBC reported that Prince William and Prince Harry set the record straight and denied the bullying claims in a rare joint statement released on Monday.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex & the Duke of Cambridge," the statement read.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

The brothers' statement came after Queen Elizabeth II called the key members of the royal family for a meeting to discuss Meghan and Harry's future after their decision to step back from their royal duties.

Although their joint statement did not directly mention a specific report, it could be recalled that it was The Times who first reported that Prince William had displayed a "bullying" attitude towards Meghan.

The report also claimed that Prince William's unwelcoming attitude began when hid brother started dating Meghan. Since then, their relationship did not recover even after being officially in-laws when Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018.

A source also told The Times that Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to stay away from the royal family is because they were "constantly being told their place" for the past two years.

As of writing, The Times has yet to comment and address the brothers' statement, but according to the BBC report, the UK publication acknowledged their report claiming the bullying issue concerning Prince William and Meghan.

After Prince William and Prince Harry's joint statement, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II also released a statement and finally broke her silence amidst the biggest royal plot twist of the year.

The Queen said that although they would prefer the Sussexes to fulfill their duties as full-time members of the royal family, they are "entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family."

The 93-year-old monarch also acknowledged Prince Harry and Meghan's wish to become financially independent as they lead a private life ahead of them.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK," the statement continued.

