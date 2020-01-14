Beyonce, Kylie Jenner Feud? This Is What Actually Happened!

Beyonce Knowles knows when to keep her fans chill, and when to surprise them. It is a famous fact that Beyonce, with now over 137 million followers on Instagram, does not have anyone on IG's Following list.

Aside from that, the "Crazy In Love" singer seemed to have counted moves online that it is so rare of her to post anything about her life, keeping her privacy away from the platform. Even as simple as putting captions on her photos can make her fans go crazy already.

But with her recent activity on her page involving Kylie Jenner, fans do not know whether Queen Bey just found another way to use her Instagram account -- or she possibly has a fight with the beauty mogul.

Beyonce Liked, Then Unliked?

On Jan. 8, 2020, the Kylie Cosmetics owner shared a selfie on Instagram alongside the caption, "Closet clean out."

With now over 157 million followers, she gained around 6.7 million likes on that single photo alone. But what caught her fans' eyes was Beyonce's username that contributed to the said amount of fame.

The Shade Room noticed the activity and screencaptured it as proof. The outlet also shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it with, "#Beyonce out here giving out likes now! #WhatItDoKylie."

However, the singer appeared to immediately have a change of heart after she unliked the post afterward.

The fans of "The Lion King" voice actress came up with their own theories and tried to translate Queen Bey's "like and unlike" act. They thought that Beyonce might have liked the post by accident, making her undo it after a couple of minutes.

"When you lurking and mistakenly like a pic I do it sometimes too," one fan commented.

While most of the world put the blame on the singer, some also playfully said the Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy was the mastermind of the like.

Some even started to make a theory that the twins or Blue Ivy alone were playing on the singer's phone and accidentally tapped the like button on Kylie's picture.

One fan left a note on The Shade Room's photo, saying, "Calm down @theshaderoom. The twins were playing on her phone."

Beyonce, Kylie In Good Terms

Amid the "like and unlike" issue, Kylie has been proving even before that Beyonce is one of those celebrities "worth saving a seat for."

In Nov. 2019, Kylie threw her annual Friendsgiving celebration, but the space she saved for Queen Bey caught the eyes of many.

On the series of photos she shared on Instagram Stories, fans noticed the "Run The World" singer's name next to funny VIP place cards like "Daddy long legs" for Kendall and "600 mill" for the beauty mogul herself -- which was a nod to the COTY acquisition of Kylie Cosmetics.

Even up until now, there is no confirmation whether Beyonce made it to the celebration. But with Kylie's act of putting an effort to recognize the singer by reserving a seat for her was already thoughtful enough not to make people think that they might have a rift.

