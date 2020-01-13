REPORT: Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Arrested For Hit And Run Case

Lori Harvey is on the headlines once again, and not for a very pleasing reason.

Considered as Steve Harvey's "wild child," Lori Harvey finds herself charged with one misdemeanor count for resisting, delaying and obstructing justice. She is also charged with a hit and run case that caused property damage. All this information is from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Lori is set to be arraigned on January 21, 2020.

Bad Girl?

It was not long ago when Lori Harvey was also involved in a hit and run. On October 20, 2019, she was arrested for her involvement in what was considered as a hit and run in Beverly Hills.

An eyewitness exclusively told RadarOnline that the young model was texting and driving at that time that led her to crash to another car. Due to the strong force from the collision, the Mercedes Benz SUV she was driving at that time flipped over.

An onlooker said that that man from the other car ran towards her and helped her out of the car. The accident might have left her confused as to what happened, as Lori tried to walk home before police came and stopped her. She then called her famous dad through FaceTime before she was arrested on the spot at about 9:48 p.m.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lori was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run as well as delays on the police investigation. She agreed and signed that she will appear before the court and was soon after released from custody.

Are these two accidents made by a good girl gone wild? The young model is making a name for herself...but in the wrong way. Now that the charges have been made, will Lori appear in court on the 21st? Fans will have to wait and see

With a Bad Boy?

After her rumored split with Diddy, Lori Harvey is getting cozy with yet another "bad boy." Rapper Future and Lori Harvey are yet to confirm the status of their relationship, but their recent Instagram photos confirm that what they have is special. The two are on a vacation with their good friend Jordyn Woods in Jamaica.

This weekend, Future, 36, posted a photo of the young model wearing a cropped top and black leather pants. In the caption, the rapper described Lori as "flawless." He also shared a video of himself seated in his car while Lori was beside him in the passenger's seat.

Over the years, Lori has been linked to a string of men with the "bad boy" image. This budding romance with Future may be "the one" for Lori, but the model has yet to confirm anything. However, it is worth noting that the two have been good friends for a long time.

Where will this romance with Future reach? It all depends on the two.

