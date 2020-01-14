Cardi B Says She Wants To Be A Politician And She's Not Kidding

Everyone wants the world to be a better place, but we can only do so much to make a change. Let us admit it, the only way we get to make a huge difference is if we either run for office, be a prominent personality, or become a viral social media personality so the majority will hear our voice.

Being a politician is one of the ways to get our ideas into reality, with that kind of power, mandate and support from the people, a government-elect officer can make positive changes one step at a time.

On Monday, rapper Cardi B took to social media and suddenly expressed her desire to run for a government office.

"I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with (the) Government," Cardi B tweeted.

In a series of Tweet, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed that the out of the blue thoughts about politics suddenly went through her mind after watching war documentaries.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

The 27-year-old artist, who goes by the name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar in real life, also hinted a possible video content to explain her previous tweets further. She promised her followers to talk more about her ideas some other day.

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Her most recent politician-tweet convinces fans that she is not kidding about her idea, and it seems like she is willing to do what it takes to make it happen.

"I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up, I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," Cardi B said.

This is not the first time that the Bronx-born artist went on expressing her political beliefs on social media. In January 2019, she posted a 58-second video explaining the 2019 government shut down.

In the video, Cardi B talked about summoning federal government workers and encouraged her followers to take action.

Her video immediately went viral on social media and reached the attention of Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz and Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. Both Senators even publicly wondered if they can retweet Cardi B's video against the government.

Cardi B also publicly endorsed Bernie Sanders and made a video collaboration for the latter's 2020 presidential campaign.

Cardi B posted an expletive-filled Instagram video tonight slamming the government shutdown, saying she's scared and calling for some type of action to help affected workers. Some Democratic lawmakers are debating whether to share it pic.twitter.com/SLsvZVe1dH — Faith M. Karimi (@FaithMKarimi) January 17, 2019

This only proves that Cardi B is not your typical rapper. In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2018, she also revealed her love for political science, government, and confessed that she is obsessed with "presidents" and to learn how the government works.

