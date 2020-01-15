The Jonas Brothers have their own way to keep themselves occupied, and they used one iconic moment from "Keeping Up with The Kardashians."

The now-17-season old reality TV series went through ups and downs since it premiered in 2007. Through the years, the Kardashians sisters made it to the headlines every time they quarrel over something "so little."

However, one of those misunderstandings caught Jonas Brothers' attention that they decided to reenact the scene and share the masterpiece online.

What's Up, Jonas Brothers?

Earlier this week, the Jonas Brothers - comprised of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas - conquered social media and shared a video of them recreating the fight between Kim and Khloe Kardashian from "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" Season 2.

The fight, which happened in 2008, occurred after the KKW Beauty owner had a fight with her sister and accused her of being jealous and "ruining her moment" after she purchased a Bentley.

In the video which stormed Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, Joe played the role of Kim and Nick acted as Khloe.

Joe exactly copied Kim's explosion in the former video before he walked into the room and hit his brother Nick with a bag.

"Don't be f---ing rude. I swear to god, don't be f--ing rude... I'll f---ing hurt you. Don't do that," Joe lip-synced Kim's famous line.

Nick, in return, also enunciated the words, "Are you kidding me? Stop," to Joe.

What was already a hilarious recreation brought more laugh after the eldest JoBros passed by while holding a bottle and said, "Oh my God."

The brothers did not only gain responses from their fans, but they also made some celebrities laugh, including the "main actresses" Kim and Khloe.

Kim, Khloe's Reaction

Right after the video reached the netizens, both Kim and Khloe took their time to share the video on Twitter.

"OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!" Kim wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Meanwhile, People's Choice Awardee Khloe wrote: "I couldn't love you guys any more!! Killed it!"

I couldn’t love you guys any more!! Killed it! https://t.co/HkKk0LcI3D — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2020

Khloe posted the original video again and attached a .gif of Kim repeatedly hitting her.

Even Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who married Nick in December 2018, reacted to the video and called the Jonas Brothers' reenactment "gold." Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber wrote "Lmfaoooooo."

Kim, Kourtney No Longer Fighting That Much

Compared to their relationship in the past few years, Kim and Khloe appeared to be closer now, so much so that they even wanted to do a possible KUWTK spinoff together.

"Just Kim and Khloe," Kim told Entertainment Tonight.

The two sisters planned to take the spinoff in Calabasas where their families can live together in a condo and see how that goes. The said spinoff might be considered as the show's next season.

