Sister Revenge: Did Kim Kardashian Boo Tristan Thompson During Cavs vs. Lakers Game?

Kim Kardashian has certainly mastered the art of taking revenge as proven by her latest gesture at Tristan Thompson.

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, once had an almost-fairytale story with the NBA star, not until he got involved in multiple cheating scandals while he was still with her. Tristan even cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods!

Because of that unforgivable issue, Kim appeared to be the one who feels bitter that she took revenge for his sister.

Kim's Sweetest Revenge

On Jan. 13, the KKW Beauty owner showed her skills in throwing shades when she attended the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers Staples Center together with her husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kim shared a photo of Tristan on her Instagram Story, showing her support for the Cavs player.

However, when Thompson tried to take a free throw during the game, Kardashians' fans noticed how Kim allegedly stood up and began booing the basketball player.

One Twitter user wrote, "Kim Kardashian standing up to heckle Tristan Thompson courtside while he was at the free-throw line during Cavs-Lakers is FULL PETTY."

For what it's worth, the Cavs lost the game in a blowout, 128-99.

Last Christmas, Kim already made Tristan's presence somewhat unimportant because of his past behavior towards Khloe.

During the annual KarJenner Clan Christmas party, the 39-year-old TV personality reportedly showed the NBA big man that he is not welcome by snubbing him. Kim welcomed everyone at the party -- including Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's exes Scott Disick and Travis Scott -- except for Tristan.

Kim Did Not Boo The NBA Star?

After the news surfaced, it immediately reached Kim's social media account, and she immediately denied all the allegations of her booing Thompson.

A day after after Kim allegedly booed Tristan, she took to Twitter to clarify that she did not do it and instead supported him.

"I was there to support him!" Kim defended. "And [I] was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don't go to hate, only to cheer!"

I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

Luckily for Kim, her fans showered her with support amid the issue.

One fan even replied to her tweet and said, "People who really know you, your heart, and your good soul knows it, Keek. You're pure light."

Khloe Not Bitter Anymore?

According to People,Tristan still tried to re-awaken his relationship with the "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star months ago even after all his cheating issues.

Even on social media, the Cavaliers star is often seen leaving flirty comments. (Case in point: Tristan's heart-eye emojis and heart emojis on Khloe's fire Instagram selfie, which shows her rocking a plunging top and large, geometric sunglasses.)

The NBA star even devoted an exclusive post for Khloe after she won the People's Choice Award for Best Reality Star in 2019.

Despite all the efforts Tristan did, Khloe remained firm and said she refused to be "bitter" and dwell on the past that has been long gone. She even showed appreciation to Tristan after he sent her a gift during the launch of KKW fragrance.

