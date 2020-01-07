Kim Kardashian Burns Critic For Saying They Didn't Help in Australian Wildfires Relief

Kim Kardashian knows when to stay silent and when to fight back.

Since Sept. 2018, wildfires started in Australia and have already spread through 11 million acres of land in the continent.

Currently, ecologists from the University of Sydney estimated that almost half a billion of wildlife have already died in 130 still-burning fires.​

To help the victims and community in need, Hollywood stars like Pink and Nicole Kidman pledged to donate $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services.

As usual, however, netizens only noticed the "negative side" and started to throw criticisms to those A-list stars who remained silent throughout the efforts -- and the Kardashians became the first targets.

Kardashians Not Helping?

On Sunday night, a Twitter user questioned the Kardashian-Jenner clan and accused them of not donating or doing anything in response to the Australian wildfires relief efforts that are currently on-going now.

The since-deleted tweet of the fan stated: "Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny."

The Twitter user also tagged the Kardashian sisters (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe) and the Jenners (Kendall and Kylie).

Kim Kardashian, who previously defended the family over the issue of not supporting their father Caitlyn Jenner, replied on the now-deleted tweet. Obviously, she got stressed about how the fan pointed out that they only spoke about the issue and never did their part.

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Khloe also took it to Twitter to share her defense. According to the 35-year-old media personality, they do not need to "boast" and post every donation they make online since it is not something to be bragged about.



Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

Just like what the Kardashians sisters claimed, they really did join the growing list of celebrities who have pledged to help before the fan even mentioned the family,. Moreover, it is not the first time that they truly helped in such situations.

Kim Donated Something Special Before

In 2018, Southern California also suffered from wildfires, and the KKW Beauty owner did something to help her community.

The now-39-year-old socialite hired private firefighters together with her husband, Kanye West, to protect their neighborhood from being devastated by the natural disaster.

"I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did," Kim talked about the wildfires during her appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"And our house is right at the end of a big park. So the whole park had caught fire and if our house went, then every other house would go."

