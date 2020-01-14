Kaia Gerber Cools Off With Pete Davidson Amid Mental Health Issue -- It's Scary!

Pete Davidson was not kidding when he said he needed help and was going to get it. When he went all public with his mental health concerns, the comedian wanted everyone to know that he was serious about getting the right kind of help.

In return, however, the hot romance between Kaia Gerber and Pete has gotten cold.

Davidson wanted to focus his attention on his mental health. A source close to Davidson told E! News that it was clear for the comedian that he needed to get help and that it could no longer wait. Although this is not the first time he is seeking treatment, Davidson knew that it was going to be different this time.

The Trail Went Cold

The "Saturday Night Star" was spotted with supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber. There had heavy PDA moments both in Miami Beach and in New York. However, things have changed when Davidson enrolled himself in a program that did not permit the couple to be in contact as often as they did.

According to the insider source of "E!," the 28-year-old Davidson is contemplating on whether his relationship with Gerber has a future.

The 18-year-old Gerber has been thinking of the same thing, considering that Davidson is currently getting help for his mental health.

"What she [Kaia] saw happen to Pete was very concerning," the insider said before noting that the teen "doesn't know if she wants to continue in their relationship," especially since she "wasn't comfortable with what she saw and doesn't know if she can handle it."

Davidson struggled with substance abuse for nearly a decade and only took a turn in March 2017. That was when he made a public announcement that he had "quit" doing drugs. In the same year, however, he started talking about committing suicide.

In September 2018, at The Howard Stern Show, the comedian opened up about trying to drown himself when he was only nine years old. He also shocked his followers when three months after he admitted to trying to take his own life, he posted that said he was losing his battle against the "demons" of his mental health.

In December 2018, he posted, "I really don't want to be in this Earth anymore." He confessed that he was trying his best to stay, but he was not sure until when he was going to last."

Moving Forward

While Gerber is still concerned about Davidson and wants him to get the help that he needs, their future together is still very much in the air.

A close friend of Davidson said that the comedian is aware of Gerber's feelings towards him. He "understands" her concerns; however, at the moment, Davidson is focused on his mental health.

The latest episode of Davidson's mental health breakdown came weeks after the news that friends and family of Kaia Gerber feared she would end up pregnant with his child. At that time, RadarOnline reported that it was the worst nightmare scenario, especially for Kaia's parents.

The same friend confirmed that the two have no bad blood against each other even if they end up deciding to go on their separate ways. Moving forward, both Davidson and Gerber have got a lot to talk about.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles