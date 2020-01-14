Chicago West, True Thompson's Target Adventure Is The Cutest Clip You'll See This Week!

Little girls indeed make the world sweeter. In the case of celebrity babies Chicago West and True Thompson, they made the Instagram (or the social media in general) not just sweeter, but a whole new level of cuteness after effortlessly spending time together.

On Monday, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share adorable clips of her soon-to-be two-year-old daughter Chicago having the best time with her cousin True, daughter of Khloe Kardashian.

In a series of video clips, Chicago and True were seen having fun at the happiest place on Earth. Nope, it is not in Disneyland but no other than Target. We know, right? Who would have thought that these tiny Kardashians would step foot shopping at Target together with their nannies?

"Swipe for major cuteness," Kim wrote on Instagram.

In the first video, Chicago and True, who appears to be accompanied by a nanny, could be seen riding the iconic Target red pushcart. The nanny then counts to three before spinning the two cuties around as if they were on some amusement park ride.

It looks like the girls enjoyed their Target ride, as Chicago could be heard exclaiming, "Again! Again!"

In the second clip, Mommy Kim's third child leads the countdown before they race at some Target aisle while still, of course, riding the cart. Both girls are seen giggling and wiggling inside the car.

Just like their respective moms and aunts, Chicago and True invaded Target like a real Kardashian in their fashionable clothes. Chicago was wearing a dark green sweatshirt and matching pants, while True donned a blush pink sweater paired with black leggings.

Meanwhile, it looks like the duo got tired from their Target adventure and had a stopover at a nearby restaurant to feed their hungry bellies. In the next video, Chicago and True could be seen enjoying a sumptuous meal together.

The third aww-worthy clip featured Chicago, who is a few months older than True, grab her fork and feed her like how a big cousin would do. "Mmm!" the duo squealed as they chew their plated meal. They then exchanged a look as if saying "girl that was good" before doing a little dance and proceeding at minding their own plates.

Aaah cuteness overload!

In the last snapshot, True could be seen extending her hand toward Chicago as if trying to tickle her. Even True's mom could not help but gush over the duo's bonding moment and commented: "Our babies!!!" on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kim shared the same clip of Chicago feeding True on her Twitter account, which now gained 2.6 million views and almost 250 thousand likes.

First of all chi chi skills on holding her fork is highly impressive — Nesha (@neshwesh) January 13, 2020

Chi using her fork so gracefully at age 1 is so cute!! — nαє❀ (@NaeomiCampbell) January 13, 2020

These really are black children, cause they dancing while eating their meals — ASHLEA (@itsaashlea) January 14, 2020

She can handle a fork better than me and I’m 25 — Alexa Zopounidis (@AZopounidis) January 13, 2020

The adorable video also gained tons of positive responses from her followers. Some expressed their adoration over the effortless love and care the cousin exhibited to each other, while some pointed out Chicago's excellent cutlery skills at a very young age.

If these Chicago and True Take Target videos do not make your week, we do not know what else will.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Shares Heart-Melting Birthday Message For 'James Bond-like' Fiance Orlando Bloom

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles