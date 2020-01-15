Justin Chambers Finds Life After 'Grey's Anatomy' More Exciting -- Here's Why!

Justin Chambers decided to leave "Grey's Anatomy" after 15 years of sharing his talent as an actor. Right after he lost his ties with the series, he appeared to find life outside and away from the show more thrilling.

On Nov. 14, a source confirmed to Variety that Chambers just had his final episode on the current longest-running primetime drama in the history of ABC.

He played Dr. Alex Karev, who left the Seattle Grace Hospital as he returned home to take care of his mother. After 15 years since he began as a surgical intern at the fictional hospital, Chambers' character became a pediatric surgical fellow.

However, after he quit his role, Justin appeared to be happier than before.

Life Behind Camera

After he officially left his "Grey's Anatomy" family, fans spotted a good-spirited Chambers at Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood.

Before his official departure, the 49-year-old actor divulged that he is very excited for the life he will have after the show.

In an interview with Page Six days after he left the series, Chambers claimed that he is now looking forward to "life, family, love and friendship"."

"Grey's Anatomy," a 16-season old series that recently received an average of 1.3 ratings after its current nine episodes hit 6 million viewers, became Justin's home for one and a half decade.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said as reported by Variety. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Chambers also took his chance to thank the ABC network, as well as the original cast members of the series before he finally moves on from "Grey's Anatomy." Furthermore, he acknowledged the past and present cast and staff, as well as his fans for "an extraordinary ride."

Nonetheless, what made him more excited for his life after his departure is the fact that he is still open to film roles, though he is more excited to focus his future on documentaries.

"I'm producing documentaries," he revealed. "That's what I'm interested in right now."

Moreover, even when he has plans, Chambers still needs to attend to himself, most especially now that he is reportedly receiving treatments for his mental health.

Chambers is Depressed?

According to same the report by Page Six , Chambers is currently receiving treatments for stress and depression before his departure from "Grey's Anatomy."

The 49-year-old actor reportedly checked in to Privé-Swiss, a luxurious facility in Connecticut where they accommodate people and provide mental health care needs -- particularly for "high-functioning individuals" as described on its website.

Selena Gomez and Kit Harrington previously received treatments in the same facility as well.

"Justin was at Privé-Swiss being treated for stress, depression, and life-coaching. There is a lot going on with "Grey's Anatomy" behind-the-scenes right now," a source told Page Six.

Though it is still not confirmed true, his fans still sent the actor their well-wishes.

