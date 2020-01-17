Toxic Royals? Meghan Markle Forced to Leave Royal Family Because of 'Backstabbing'

A little disagreement within the family is healthy. Even if you share the same blood, DNA, values and upbringing, there will always have a time that some members will have clashing ideas, which may result in an argument. In fact, the royal family is not exempted from family disagreements, and they are not keeping it as a secret.

It could be recalled that during the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018, the famous Royal Fab Four composed of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was asked if they have experienced having disagreements as part of working as a family.

The Fab Four laughed it off while Prince William answered on behalf of the group with a resounding "Oh yes!" which drew laughter from the audience.

Being an outsider to the royal family, Meghan knew very well that this kind of disagreement could happen within the walls of Buckingham Palace. However, an insider recently revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was not prepared with the overwhelming "backstabbing" going on inside the palace.

In fact, the toxicity and backstabbing in the family was so much that it led to the royal plot twist of the year of Meghan and Prince Harry stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

"Meghan knew life as a royal wouldn't be easy. But nothing prepared her for the constant criticism and drama and backstabbing that goes on behind palace doors," a close friend of Meghan and Harry revealed to Us Weekly.

The source added that the 35-year-old Prince Harry blames himself for what all the royal drama has caused to his wife.

"To say he's upset about the way the royals and the U.K. press have treated Meghan is an understatement," the source furthered.

Another insider said that it was not the intention of Meghan and Harry to quit the royal family the way they did, but they were left with no choice in dealing with the matters at hand.

"This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry's hand was forced. There is so much bad blood in that family-it's toxic. If relationships had been better, things would have been different," the insider told People (via Cosmopolitan).

It could be recalled that on Jan. 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to drop the bombshell announcement about their decision to quit their royal duties and be financially independent of the monarchy.

After calling the key members of the family for a royal meeting, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II released an official statement confirming Meghan and Harry's exit.

The 93-year-old monarch expressed her full support on her grandson's "desire to create a new life as a young family."

The Queen said that although they prefer having the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a full-time member of the royal family, they "respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

