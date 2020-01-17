Meghan Markle inevitably became the victim of British tabloids ever since she married Prince Harry. When royal watchers felt like she does not have anyone to defend her, that is when Meghan's supporters show how kind her heart is.

Before the Sussexes decided to take a break away from the Royal Palace, Meghan continued her battle with U.K. tabloids through her lawyers. She filed new legal documents that voluminously detailed the libelous acts of U.K. tabloids.

The Archbishop Defended Her

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby blocked all claims aimed at destroying Meghan.

The Archbishop described Markle as someone with "profound humanity and deep concern for people." He has always seen the Duchess of Sussex that way after officiating her wedding with Prince Harry last year.

"These sorts of portrayals of her you sometimes see... she's a person of profound humanity, and deep concern for people, seeking to carry out her role with every ounce of her being, and I think she's a remarkable person," the Archbishop went on.

Even Meghan proved what the Archbishop claimed about her long before she became the Duchess of Sussex.

She used to be a simple women's advocate and a champion for equality before she continued it under the title of Sussex.

Three years before she and Prince Harry tied the knot, Markle became the 2015 United Nations Women's Advocate for Women's Political Participation and Leadership.

In the same year, she proudly said that she is "proud to be a woman and a feminist" during her speech on International Women's Day for U.N.

Aside from these activities, she made a fan feel special after she showed her heart to her.

Meghan's True Colors

A clip from the taping of the BUILD Series way back in March 2016 went viral again after a fan shared the almost a minute-long video on Twitter.



this is the kind of person she is dont forget meghan did this.this is the kind of person she is pic.twitter.com/Izqgp9Z95T — michelle (@ddarveyy) January 12, 2020

A Twitter user named Michelle shared the aforementioned video of Meghan showing her "kindhearted act" for a fan alongside the caption, "Don't forget Meghan did this, this is the kind of person she is."

In the said series, Markle opened up to the host Donna Freydkin about social media and how she saw it as "a great way to connect with people."

She suddenly cut the discussion and called out a fan in the audience named Emily Sorrells.

Markle revealed, "I only know (Emily) through Twitter, and I knew she was coming because I saw it on social media. She's going on a trip soon to Costa Rica to do some aid work because she said that my U.N. stuff inspired her.

She surprised the said fan with a small parcel which allegedly contained a letter for Emily and embraced her as she handed the gift to her.

After the tweet raked over thousands of retweets and likes, Emily took to TikTok and explained her relationship with the "Suits" actress.

The fan referred to Meghan as the "genuinely the most inspiring human" she ever met.

A video of me meeting Meghan Markle just went viral. Allow me to explain. She is genuinely the most inspiring human I’ve met. Through her social media & blog she taught me to be a more confident and passionate version of myself. The hate against her is garbage pic.twitter.com/euHjKkxp7D — emily sorrells (@dinosorrells) January 14, 2020

"I was one of her biggest fans, and she noticed me from following her for a long time," Emily revealed.

"I'm posting this because, although there's a lot of hate going around, I know (Markle) as the most genuine, passionate, and caring human being who had an impact on my life," she ended the video.

With the little support she received from the tabloids since they one, she is still lucky to have a fan like Emily.

