Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Exit: Royal Rebels' Return to UK Now Impossible?

Queen Elizabeth II has finally granted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the freedom that they want. However, it comes with a consequence that they may not be allowed to go back to the U.K. ever again.

After the crisis meeting called by Queen Elizabeth II a few days ago to address the issue of the Sussexes' decision to step back from their royal duties, Her Majesty came up with a callous and concrete decision to approve what the two desire.

In a statement released under her name, Queen Elizabeth II said that the whole royal family is supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan's plans to start walking on a new path as a currently family-of-three.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family remaining a valued part of my family," the statement reads.

Despite the Queen's acknowledgment, however, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan may never go back to the lifethey previously enjoyed considering the recent developments in the royal family.

No Looking Back

As the crisis summit at Sandringham came to an end, the royal couple started their "period of transition" as former senior royal members.

As part of it, the Palace made some changes in the Sussexes' household. Two of their permanent employees -- the house manager and a cleaner -- were moved and sent to other duties in Queen Elizabeth II's household.

The source confirmed the news to the Mail and said, "There is a skeleton staff there [at Frogmore Cottage] all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed."

Losing the long-time staff at Frogmore after the Sussexes quit fueled speculations that the recent summit would be the last engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan before they leave the royal family for good.

Moving On

One of her friends disclosed that Meghan has finally escaped the "soul-crushing" and "toxic" life as a royal and can now breathe.

"She also felt like she couldn't be the best mother to Archie if she weren't her true, authentic self," Meghan's pal revealed.

The said friend also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan's choice to stay away from royal life is also to protect Archie since the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress saw Britain as a toxic environment that has "too much tension and pent-up frustrations."

Even BAZAAR.com's royal editor Omid Scobie thought that Canada -- or anywhere outside Britain -- is an ideal country for Prince Harry and Meghan.

"Canada is a safe place for the couple - they were able to go unnoticed there for a while," Scobie stated. "It's an essential place for Meghan, and she has family and friends there. It's also part of the Commonwealth.

Due to their full-packed schedule and pressure that comes from leaving the family, Scobie also predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan also do not want to prioritize having another baby this year (though it would be a 'wonderful surprise' if it happens).

Moreover, the editor is also sure that they do not want the royal palace to be the place where they could welcome the child.

