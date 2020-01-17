Selena Gomez THIS Desperate For 'Rare' To Reach Number 1, Beat Roddy Ricch?

Selena Gomez will do anything to make her new album "Rare" number one on the charts, even if it means doing a desperate act.

A Desperate Move

In a series of stories posted on Instagram, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer candidly spoke of how badly she wanted to get her new album "Rare" on the number one spot. In her posts, Selena seemingly resorted to buying her own record to make her dream happen.

Isn't it a desperate move?

In one of the clips, she said she is going to "buy as many albums as possible." The singer then gave more details of what she was about to do, emphasizing that she was on her way to Target, Best Buy and Walmart.

Selena was accompanied by three of her trusted friends to purchase copies of her album.

"Am I desperate for doing this?" Selena asked in one of her stories before bursting into laughter. "I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so..it's rare."

Hours after the stories were posted on Instagram, Selena shared a picture of her while on her bed, begging for her followers to stream her record.

Close Fight

The "Look At Her Now" artist then opened up about being neck-and-neck with another great artist, referring to Roddy Ricch and his album "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial."

Gomez continued on to say she remains hopeful that the most important album she has ever released would reach number one. This is despite the fact that she has told people in the past that it was not all about the numbers for her.

"So if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it in various platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me," the artist said. Selena emphasized how being number one meant to her, though she hoped that everyone listening to her music is enjoying it.

Gomez concluded by telling her fans that however it turns out, she is happy.

Ricch, 21, saw Selena's plea on social media and tweeted, "Stream "Rare" by Selena Gomez."

Although she meant the pleas to be endearing, others did not agree with her methods. Instead, Selena was bashed in social media for buying her own albums. Some have branded her a "cheater" for even getting there.

What's in it?

After sounding glum about asking her followers for help to make "Rare" number one, the singer showed off the many perks that come when people decide to buy themselves the record. Inside every physical album bought, one can get a copy of a poster of Selena.

There are also various behind-the-scenes photos where her fans can see how she was while putting the album together.

Gomez has always been open about how she was able to put together the 13-track record. She said that her recent heartbreak from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber played a huge role that inspired the creation of "Rare."

Most of the songs in her album detailed her love, passion and pain. The hit single "Lose You To Love Me." became number one in the Billboard charts just days after it was released.

Every song in the collection speaks of experience in love and heartbreak. Hopefully, those who buy it could relate to it and eventually move on too, like Selena Gomez.

