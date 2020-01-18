New Fab Four? Queen Elizabeth II Finds Replacement For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit also marked the end of the so-called royal family's "Fab Four." However, it seems the royal family is wasting no time in giving a chance to another royal couple to step up alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Failed Hopes

Before the royal family welcomed 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised their fans with their own 2019 in review clip on their Instagram account alongside the caption, "To all the fantastic organizations and inspirational people we met and worked within 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!"

The video appeared to be a usual year-end greeting, not until royal watchers spotted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie on the clip.

It ignited the speculations that the alleged tension between the Sussexes and Cambridges finally subsided, and the possibility of "Fab Four" getting back together after Meghan and Prince Harry decided to split from the joint charity they shared with Cambridges in 2019.

However, now that the Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties, the slot for another couple to complete the Fab Four finally opened again. And now, the Cambridges appeared to have found the perfect people for the position.

The Next Fab Four?

Prince William and Kate are set to come in public with what royal watchers deem as the new members of "Fab Four."

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are set to fill the position of the Sussexes as they accompany the Cambridges in in hosting the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Kensington Palace will lead the event, which is said to highlight the relationship of the U.K. and Africa.

"The summit will demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Africa, showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa, and highlight the U.K.'s commitment to supporting economic development in Africa, including through the creation of jobs and new partnerships," a statement from the Kensignton Palace reads.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that although Prince Edward and Sophie are considered as full-time working senior royal family members, they rarely attend "high-profile engagement" with the Cambridges.

However, since Prince Harry and Meghan are already out the picture, royal watchers can expect the four to appear in royal events together more often to cover royal duties for the Queen moving forward.

On Monday, the new Fab Four will welcome heads of state and government, their spouses or partners, and delegates members of U.K. government, as well as U.K. and African business figures to mark the beginning of the aforementioned summit.

Edward, Sophie's Roles

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's youngest child, Prince Edward, married Sophie in 1999 and currently have two children -- Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

Though they seldom make it to the headlines, the Earl of Wessex is also busier than the royal watchers can ever think.

According to the royal family's official website, Prince Edward "carries out a busy schedule of engagements in support of a large number of charities. His Royal Highness is especially passionate about organisations and causes which provide opportunities to young people."

He also started to take over the development of "The Duke of Edinburgh's Award" since his father's retirement from royal life in 2017.

Meanwhile, Sophie is also a patron of a towering 70 charities and organizations and holds a "Her Royal Highness" title. Her works focus on education and military practices, and she aims to highlight them after her visit.

With these credentials they have, they surely fit to work with the Cambridges toward the betterment of the monarchy.

